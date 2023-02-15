Buffs finish 12th at the San Diego State Classic





SANTA FE RANCHO, California. The University of Colorado women’s golf team closed out the San Diego State Classic with a 33-over par, 321, final round to finish in 12e place at The Farms Golf Club on Tuesday. Colorado shot 94-over, 958, for the 54-hole tournament, nine strokes behind UC Davis. No. No. 30 ranked Iowa State won the San Diego State Classic 33-over, recording the only sub-900 score in the tournament field at 897. 39 Georgia was four spots back at 37-over, 901. 50 Denver was third at 45-over, 909. Despite playing 75 yards shorter, the third round proved to be the toughest in the tournament with a fielding average of 79.3 on the day two strokes higher than Monday’s second round. Georgia had the best score of the day at 15-over, 294. Nine of the 12 teams were 20-over or higher in the final round, with tough greens coupled with windy weather and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees. “Another tough day on the track,” said the Colorado head coach Anna Kelly said. “It was a tough track and overall the team really struggled with their short game and putting.” freshman Morgan Miller shot Colorado’s low round and had the 54-hole low score for the Buffaloes. Miller was 6-over, 78, in the third round to finish in 33ed place at 20-over, 236. It was her second time in six career tournaments with Colorado’s low score of 54 holes. Miller had three of Colorado’s five birdies on the day, and all three came in a four-hole stretch. She started with a birdie on the 304 yard, par 4, No. 6. After a double bogey on the No. 7, she bounced back with back-to-back birdies on the 364 yard, par 4, No. 8 and the 472 -yard, par 5, No. 9. sophomore Lauren Gooding had Colorado’s other round in the 1970s on Tuesday that matched her score in the second round with a 7-over, 79. Gooding couldn’t score any birdies, but did have a team-best 12 pars in the third round. She tied for 41st placest overall at 24-over, 240. sophomore Natalie Vo tied for 45eone stroke back from Gooding at 25-over, 241. She shot a 10-over, 82, in the third round. freshman Makenzie Cooper tied for 54e at 30-over, 246, while junior Hailey Schalk tied for 56e at 31-over, 247. “We are all dissatisfied with our performance,” said Kelly. “But as the saying goes, sometimes you learn more from disappointments than successes. We have a good idea of ​​what we need to work on. We have a determined group of players; they will do the job.” Georgia’s Caterina Don won the medalist on even-par, 216, after shooting 70 in the final round; just one of two rounds under par on the day. Don defeated teammate Jo Hua Hung with a stroke. Iowa State’s Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn was third with 3-over, 219. Colorado will be back in action in three weeks, traveling to the Julie Inkster Spartan Invitational, March 6-7, at the Meadow Club in Fairfax, California. BUFFALO INDIVIDUALS Rank Name Score (to par) 36. Morgan Miller 84-74-78236 (+20) T41. Lauren Gooding 82-79-79240 (+24) T45. Natalie vo 80-79-82241 (+25) T54. Makenzie Cooper 88-74-84246 (+30) T56. Hailey Schalk 85-80-82247 (+31) TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS Rank Name Score (to Par) 1. Caterina Don, Georgia 75-71-70216 (E) 2. Jo Hua Hung, Georgia 71-71-75217 (+1) 3. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, State of Iowa 76-70-73219 (+3) T4. Darcy Habgood, Washington State 74-73-74221 (+5) T4. Anna Zanusso, Denver 75-71-75221 (+5) TEAM SCORING Rank Team Score (to par) 1. state of Iowa 303-289-305897 (+33) 2. Georgia 304-294-303901 (+37) 3. Deventer 300-302-307909 (+45) 4. Houston 303-300-315918 (+54) 5. ONLV 316-295-308919 (+55) 6. Oregon state 312-302-310924 (+60) 7. New Mexico 306-307-317930 (+66) 8. the state of Washington 308-311-314933 (+69) 9. BYU 313-308-313934 (+70) 10. State of San Diego 313-312-320945 (+81) 11. U.C. Davis 312-312-325949 (+85) 12. Colorado 331-306-321958 (+94)

