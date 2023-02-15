Sophie Guo leads women’s golf at Therese Hession Regional Challenge





PALOS VERDES ESTATES, California. Sophie Guo led the Texas women’s golf team with an individual T2 finish and the team finished in eighth place in their opening tournament at Palos Verdes Golf Club on Tuesday. Texas shot 290-295-289 (+22) over the three rounds of the tournament. Oregon took the tournament win with a three-round score of 858 (+6), Stanford was second with 863 (+11), and Southern California and Baylor 864 (+12) rounded out the top three. Guo earned her second top-10 of the 2022-23 season. She had the best par-4 scoring average in the field at 3.82. Next, the Longhorns compete at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, SC, February 27-March 1. Texan head coach Ryan Murphy “Palos Verdes is a tough start for us every spring. Lots of ups and downs on the golf course, different grasses and a lot of wind. The course can humiliate you if you’re even slightly off. It’s good that it shows us what we need to work on. And most jobs will look a little bit easier in the future. I’m very proud of our effort today. Cindy’s 70 was great and our team total was solid in the conditions. Clearly Sophie’s whole tournament was strong .Having a really good chance to win against that field is just amazing. Super proud of Sophie!” The lineup Sophie Guo made three birdies on holes 10-18 and no bogeys en route to an 1-over 73 final round. Cindy Hu moved up 18 places on the leaderboard on the final day with her 1-under 70 final round. Hsu was one of 10 players to score rounds under par in the third and final round of the tournament. Bentley cotton made two birdies in her final round 73. Angela Heo made three birdies in her final round of 74. Bohyun Park made one birdie in her final round of 78. T2 Sophie Guo 69-69-72 (-3) T24 Cindy Hu 73-76-70 (+6) T37 Bentley cotton 73-76-73 (+9) T45 Angela Heo 75-74-74 (+10) T76 Bohyun Park 77-80-78 (+22)

