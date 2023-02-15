Five Sun Belt Baseball student-athletes earn Preseason All-America Nods





NEW ORLEANSThe Sun Belt, which sent four teams to last year’s NCAA Baseball Regionals and had seven listed in at least one of the five major preseason national polls, had five student-athletes recognized as Preseason All-Americans entering the 2023 season . Southern Miss junior starting pitcher Tanner Hall and Texas State junior starting pitcher Levi Wells headlined the Sun Belt contingent, each earning Preseason All-America nominations from multiple publications. A consensus All-American in 2022, Hall earned Preseason First Team All-America status from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game and Preseason Third Team All-America honors from Baseball America. The Zachary, La. native posted a 9-3 record last season with a 2.81 ERA, 146 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 109.0 innings pitched, en route to Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-Conference honors . A 2022 All-Sun Belt First Team pick, Wells was named a Preseason Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game. The product from La Porte, Texas, compiled an 8-3 record with a 3.07 ERA and 86 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .231 batting average over 91.0 innings pitched as a sophomore. Joining the decorated duo were Texas State senior relief pitcher Triston Dixon, Southern Miss senior first baseman Chris Sargent and Georgia State senior outfielder Max Ryerson, each of whom was recognized by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Dixon compiled an 8-0 score with a 2.93 ERA and 56 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .231 batting average over 58.1 innings pitched in 2022. The Conroe, Texas native was named a Preseason Second Team All-American . Sargent batted .269 with nine doubles, 21 home runs, 56 runs scored and 58 RBI in 2022. The Wilmer, Ala., native started all 127 games for the Golden Eagles over the past two seasons and was selected as a Preseason Third Team All- american this year. Ryerson, the 2022 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, batted .335 with 17 doubles, 22 home runs, 45 runs scored and 65 RBI. The Conway, SC product was an All-Sun Belt First Team pick a year ago and earned Preseason Third Team All-America recognition this season. Hall was also named Sun Belt Preseason Pitcher of the Year by both D1Baseball and Perfect Game, while Louisiana junior first baseman and outfielder Carson Roccaforte was named Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year by both publications. Roccaforte was an All-Sun Belt First Team pick at first base for the Ragin Cajuns in 2022, after leading the team in the Triple Crown categories with a .374 batting average, 16 home runs, and 68 RBI. The Port Neches, Texas native also led the pace of the program with a .671 slugging percentage, .435 on-base percentage, 147 total bases, 82 hits, 52 runs scored and 25 stolen bases. The Sun Belt boasted the No. 6 conference RPI in the country in 2022, trailing only the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and Conference USA. Four current Sun Belt programs were in the Top 30 of the last RPI in 2022No. 20 Texas State, No. 22 Southern Miss, No. 25 Georgia Southern, and No. 29 Coastal Carolina. No. No. 46 Old Dominion, No. 54 Louisiana, No. 73 South Alabama, No. 97 Georgia State, and No. 100 Troy gave the new Sun Belt nine teams from the Top 100 at the end of the 2022 campaign. Sun Belt baseball programs have earned 18 NCAA berths over the past 10 seasons. PRE-SEASON ALL-AMERICANS

