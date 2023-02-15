Passport violation affects more than 500 cricket stars, from Wasim Akram to Ian Bell





Wasim Akram was one of more than 500 current and former cricketers whose passport images were found online by a cybersecurity researcher. (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Some of the all-time greats and current superstars have had their passport details exposed, after a cybersecurity researcher said he found a batch of players’ personal details online. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Pakistan and West Indies legends Wasim Akram and Chris Gayle were among the more than 500 celebrity cricketers affected by the breach, as well as current stars such as big-scoring England batsman Ian Bell and Pakistan captain Mohammad Babar Azam. Indian, New Zealand and Afghan players were also affected, according to Etizaz Mohsin, a British researcher, who shared his findings with Forbes. Many of the passports were still valid at the time of publication, some had recently expired. Phone numbers and email addresses of some players and their agents were also in the records discovered by Mohsin. Forbes was able to validate the veracity of the data found by Mohsin, after representatives for England international Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan confirmed that the passport images of the two players were legitimate. Management for England stars Ian Bell and Henry Brookes also confirmed their passport details were correct. And three team managers confirmed that their contact details were correct. The data appears to cover teams involved in both the Pakistan Super League and Abu Dhabi T10 competitions. Cricketers are often required to provide passports and other personal details to event organizers in order to be registered to play and access the ground. However, the origin of the infringement is disputed. Mohsin claimed to have found the data on an accreditation page hosted by Q-Tickets, a ticketing and events company based in the Middle East, which partnered with the Pakistan and Abu Dhabi tournaments. Mohsin said he was able to quickly guess the password that allowed access to the site. After being warned by both Mohsin and Forbes, Q-Tickets took down the page, but later claimed it conducted an internal investigation and denied it ever hosted passport data on the site, or that Mohsin even had access to the website had. We are in extreme denial that a so-called cybersecurity researcher has gained access to our server, said Bhaskar Bhatt, senior vice president for Q-Tickets. If there was any information on the server, it would have been the player’s credentials rather than their passport details. He did not respond to questions about what data was on the server or what information would fall under accreditation. Forbes spoke to a cricket pro, who asked to remain anonymous, who said he uploaded passport details for his team to the Q-Tickets accreditation page last year. He did this on behalf of an entire team and said they would play in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. However, another cricket professional, who also wished to remain anonymous, said they provided the accreditation details directly to an Abu Dhabi League representative, not Q-Tickets. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Shahbaz Ali, a spokesperson for the Abu Dhabi League, said it takes all matters related to personal information very seriously and is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether there has been a breach of its data. The data remains real, regardless of its origin. Any leak of passport information could put famous, wealthy cricketers at greater risk of identity theft, Mohsin noted. Celebrities should protect their information by keeping an eye on their financial statements, being careful who they share information with and using identity theft protection services, he added. Celebrity passport infringements are rare. In 2016, the US said it did investigation into a possible leak of Michelle Obama’s passport photo. The 2014 Sony Pictures hack also saw cast and crew passports published online. The company was later sued by staff upset by their data being leaked and settled for $8 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2023/02/14/wasim-akram-ian-bell-cricket-player-data-breach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos