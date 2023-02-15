Houston Dynamo Football Club hires veteran sports manager Sarah Jo Luedtke as Chief Marketing Officer





Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) today announced that veteran sports manager SJ (Sarah Jo) Luedtke is joining the club as chief marketing officer. She is the third front office manager hired by the club since the arrival of majority owner and chairman Ted Segal in 2021.

We are thrilled to welcome SJ to the HDFC family. Her leadership and experience will help us increase the reach and engagement of our organization, said Club Chief Operating Officer, Jessica ONeill. Given her background with both challenger brands and global brands, she is uniquely qualified to take the Dynamo and Dash to new heights.

In Houston, Luedtke will oversee media relations, creative content, advertising, retail, youth programming, community engagement and fan development for the Dynamo, Dash, Shell Energy Stadium and Houston Sports Park.

It’s an exciting time to join HDFC. The organization is poised to realize its potential as a world-class organization on and off the field and I am excited to help lead and build on that vision, said Luedtke.

Luedtke joins the club after four years as vice president of marketing for the NTT IndyCar Series. Under her leadership, the series expanded its marketing strategy by celebrating the history of the NTT IndyCar Series with a modern voice to appeal to new consumers. As a result, the series extended NTT’s multi-year contract as a presenting sponsor and broadcasting deal with NBC Sports.

Her work has extended to designing and executing a content creation experience for influencers to raise awareness of events related to the sport throughout the year. Her efforts delivered year-over-year growth in several key performance indicators, such as app usage and engagement rates. Her responsibilities include the development of new entertainment, licensing and merchandise projects for the series. In addition, she restructured the organization’s campaign and basic marketing efforts to exceed engagement goals.

Luedtke spent nearly ten years with Nike before joining the NTT IndyCar Series. She began her career with the sportswear company as a regional event manager in 2010 and was promoted to brand manager of the running and women’s category in 2012. In 2015, she transitioned to a new role as Director of Young Athletes for North America, where she helped generate nearly $2 billion in business following a reset of the division’s retail marketing strategy and the development of an athlete-led influencer marketing vision.

The Wisconsin native was promoted to Global Football Brand Director at Nike in 2016 and led the Make Em Miss and Who You With campaigns, which generated positive sales growth. Its digital-first plan facilitated consumer insight that sparked consumer connections both online and at key national retailers such as Dicks Sporting Goods. Additional responsibilities included pitching and winning athlete contracts with elite professionals such as Russell Wilson and Saquon Barkley.

Luedtke’s experience spans nearly seven years at two leading sports marketing agencies working with brands including Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Craftsman, Motorola and Target. She spent four years at Wunderman Thompson managing sponsorship strategy and activation and began her agency career at rEvolution in 2004.

The lifelong sports enthusiast began her career in sports, dividing her time between motorsports teams and the Indianapolis Ice, a member of the International and Central Hockey Leagues.

Luedtke graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and is an active member of Women in Sports Executives (WISE). The endurance athlete completed eight marathons and three Ironman triathlons.

