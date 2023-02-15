Pecotic, number 734 in the world, stuns Sock in Delray Beach





Matija Pecotic is 33 years old and a full-time director of capital markets at Wexford Capital LP. In other words, not your typical ATP tennis player, but the financial expert is also a tennis expert and he proved it on Tuesday night in Delray Beach, making his highly anticipated ATP Tour debut and shocking American Jack Sock 4-6 6-2 6 -2. I’m actually speechless and that doesn’t happen often, Pecotic said on court after his unlikely triumph. Pecotic, a former NCAA tennis player at Princeton, and later a graduate of Harvard Business School, spent many years in the challenger circuit, reaching a career high of 206 in 2015. But stomach surgery and complications in the aftermath slowed his career. progress on tour and led to his eventual decision to focus on a career in finance. Maybe we should ask the crowd. Should I try again during the tour? Matija Pecotic in front of the crowd at Delray Beach Finance by day, tennis by night However, a change in career path hasn’t wiped out Pecotic’s passion for the sport. While at Harvard Business School, he became a volunteer assistant coach for the men’s team and continued to flicker the dream of playing professional tennis while training six days a week. After graduating from Harvard, Pecotic gave himself a year to join the tour and made progress before the pandemic closed that door on him. At Delray Beach, he used his protected position to qualify as an alternate and took his place in the main draw with impressive wins over Stefan Kozlov and Tennys Sandgren. On Tuesday night he was cool, calm and composed as he dominated the final two sets against former world No. 8. A steady comeback against Sock After dropping the first four games of the game, Pecotic kept his eyes on the prize. I started four loves, but I was close in those two games I lost,” he said. “So even though the score looked like I was really down I said to myself, you know, two points if I’d won those two points I’d be two-all and I felt like I still had a chance and when I got that first game on the board, I was like, ‘I’m going to show some good tennis today.’” Pecotic turned the tables on Sock and saved the only breaking point he faced in sets two and three as he broke the world No. 143 four times with six chances. Will Pecotic consider giving up his job in finance for another run on the ATP Tour in light of his win? Maybe we should ask the crowd. Should I try again during the tour? he told the crowd. Matija Pecotic plays the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Ben Shelton and Marcos Giron next at Delray Beach. Delray Beach ATP250, other first round results (Delray Beach Stadium and Tennis Center, hard, USD 642,735, most recent results first): Ben Shelton vs Marcos Giron

Aleksandar Vukic (LL) defeated Christopher Eubanks (Q): 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4

Radu Albot defeated Fernando Verdasco (World Cup): 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1)

Mackenzie McDonald defeated Taro Daniel: 6-2, 6-2

JJ Wolf (9) defeated Ilya Ivashka: 7-5, 6-3

Adrian Mannarino defeated Daniel Altmaier: 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Michael Mmoh defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic (WC): 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Yoshihito Nishioka (5) defeated Oscar Otte: 6-3, 0-6, 6-4

Nuno Borges (Q) defeated Steve Johnson (LL): 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Emilio Gomez defeated Tung-lin Wu (Q): 7-6 (3), 6-4

Denis Kudla defeated Jordan Thompson: 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

