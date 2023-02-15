Girl arrested after allegedly spraying teens with pepper spray at TN hockey game





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A disturbing incident occurred at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue on Monday night after a high school student reportedly sprayed pepper spray on other students attending a hockey game. Metro Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old girl from Father Ryan High School has been arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on at least six Brentwood High School students who were in the stands cheering for their hockey team. Christian County adds gun detection system to 3 schools

Around 6:30 p.m., an off-duty Metro Parks police officer who had a security job at the Ford Ice Arena called 911, according to police. “We have a subject that sprayed some youths with pepper spray and several victims,” ​​the officer told the control room. Because there may have been seven victims and because the victims are between the ages of 16 and 18, the Nashville Fire Department is sending five trucks, including three ambulances and 12 officials to the scene. Man charged with stabbing roommate to death

According to the fire department, paramedics rinsed the eyes of the victims and none of the teens needed to be taken to hospital. Police said the Brentwood fans were cheering for their team at one point when a 17-year-old girl attending Father Ryan confronted them and pepper sprayed them. News 2 went to the rink on Tuesday for comment, but officials had no comment. News 2 also reached out to Williamson County Schools, who declined to comment, saying hockey is a club sport and therefore not officially affiliated with Brentwood High School. CRIMINAL TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Calls to Father Ryan also went unanswered. The Father Ryan student was taken to juvenile detention and booked on one charge of simple assault, a misdemeanor.

