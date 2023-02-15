Second half Huskie Rally falls short at Ball State





Next game: Miami 18-02-2023 | 3:30 pm ESPN3 February 18 (Sat) / 3:30 p.m Miami History MUNCIE, Ind. Trailing by as much as 17 early in the second half, the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team got as close as five points but was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 87-77 on Tuesday night (Feb. 14) to BallState. at Worthen Arena. David Koit (Columbus, NJ) scored a game-high 22 points, along with six assists and four rebounds. Zarique Nutter (Newark, NJ) added 18 points, Anthony Crump (Inkster, Michigan) scored 16 points and eight rebounds while Darweshi Hunter (Phoenix, Ariz.) added 15 points. Ball State shot 51.7 percent (31-of-60) from the field in the game, including 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from three-point range. “These guys are competitors,” the NIU head coach said Rashon Burno . “When we knew we were a leader in ( Caleb Thornton ), guys got up. I thought we were exhausted in the first half, and that put us in a difficult situation, trailing by 10 in the half. We missed a few good chances to take the lead, but we didn’t take them. These guys are resilient, (Ball State) are a really good team, take our hats off, they executed when needed. A triple by Hunter gave the Huskies an early 6–3 lead before Ball State used a 15–2 run to take an 18–8 lead seven minutes into the game. Nutter answered with back-to-back finishes on the rim to bring the Huskies back in half a dozen. After Ball State went back to front with eight, NIU used a 9-0 run to take a 21-20 lead. Coit led off the run with a layup, then added a triple before a pair of Crump buckets gave the Huskies a one-run lead with just over eight minutes left in the first half. The lead swung back to the Cardinals, and they pushed their advantage to half a dozen until seven consecutive points returned the lead to NIU. Crump started the run with a basket, Hunter completed a layup at intermission, and Crump batted in a trifecta from the wing to give the Huskies a 31–30 lead with 4:03 to play before intermission. Ball State ended the half with a 13-2 run as the Cardinals took a 43-33 halftime lead. Coit led NIU with 11 points in the first 20 minutes, Jarron Coleman had 11 to beat the Cardinals. Ball State went 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from the free throw line in the first half while the Huskies were 0-of-2. The Cardinals scored the opening seven points to start the second half and push the lead to 50-33. NIU climbed back inside 11, 58-47, when Hunter tripled with just over 13 minutes to play. The Huskies continued to take Ball State’s lead and cut the Cardinal’s lead to five as Nutter capped off a 7-0 NIU blowout with a pair of free throws. Hunter batted in a three and made a short jumper to start the run as NIU cut the Ball State advantage to 61-56 with 8:13 left. NIU was still inside five, 67-62, until Ball State made a 5-0 sprint to double its lead to 72-62 with 3:38 to play and the Huskies wouldn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way come. Payton Sparks led Ball State with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Coleman and Demarius Jacobs each scored 17 points, Jaylin Sellers had 13, and Mickey Pearson scored 10 points. NIU returns home on Saturday, February 18 for its annual “Cram the Convo” doubleheader. The Huskie women’s basketball team will host Ball State at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s basketball team against Miami at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for “Cram the Convo” and all remaining home games are available now at NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225).

