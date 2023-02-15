



South Florida tennis teams are the first in the country to use Sense Arena’s innovative VR technology Tampa, Florida (February 14, 2023) The University of South Florida’s men’s and women’s tennis programs are partnering with Sense Arena, the Czech technology company announced. This is the company’s first-ever NCAA tennis partnership. Sense Arena will complement USF’s tennis programs with innovative virtual reality technology aimed at improving player training, particularly the mental aspects such as anticipation and decision-making. The system works through the Meta Quest 2 headset and includes a racket-like device to mimic real tennis. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining our partnership with Sense Arena,” said the USF Women’s Tennis head coach. Cristina Moros . “I can really see this being a fantastic way for our players to work on visualization. It’s the perfect tool to use on recovery days when we want to train our mind and train our brain where we really need to focus on the mental aspects of tennis.” While this is Sense Arena’s first tennis partnership, the company has been supplementing college hockey programs with their product since 2018. As it stands, 10 NCAA Division I hockey schools are using the company’s ice hockey technology. Since expanding into tennis in November 2022, many notable players have started using Sense Arena’s technology, including International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova, ATP pros Gonzalo Escobar, Miomir Kecmanovic, Emil Ruusuvuori and Jack Sock, and WTA pros Jennifer Brady, Marie Bouzkova, Brenda and Linda Fruhvirtova, Liudmila Samsonova, Daria Saville and Luisa Stefani. “We are excited to partner with the USF men’s and women’s tennis programs to officially launch Sense Arena in the collegiate tennis space,” said Yannick Yoshizawa, vice president of Sense Arena. “We are excited to provide USF athletes with a new advantage over their competition and look forward to helping them maximize their performance.” About Women’s Tennis Be sure to follow USF women’s tennis on social media (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information. Head coach Cristina Moros is in her eighth year at the helm, as she led the program to an American Athletic Conference Championship in 2017. #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/2/14/womens-tennis-south-florida-tennis-teams-become-the-first-in-the-country-to-use-sense-arenas-innovative-vr-technology.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos