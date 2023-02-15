Bearcats beat Bears, Blades, Broncos in hockey – The Kittson County Enterprise





By Dylan Johnson

The Bearcats began another busy hockey week at Lake of the Woods against the Bears on Tuesday, January 31.

The Bearcats started the game with 2 goals during the first period. The first goal was scored by Tyler Hennen assisted by Ethan Hanson and Hayden Olsonawski. The second was scored by Olsonawski assisted by Isaac Gustafson and Hennen.

Going into the second period with a 2-0 lead, the Bearcats and Bears both continued to score runs. The Bearcats scored 5 goals during this span and the Bears scored 3 goals.

The score was 7-3 going into the third period. During the third period, both teams scored 2 goals to help the Bearcats win the game 9-5. Jameson Turner had 29 saves for the game. 1st period: 1. KCC Tyler Hennen (Ethan Hanson, Hayden Olsonawski) 2. KCC Olsonawski (Isaac Gustafson, Hennen)

2nd Period: 3rd KCC Olsonawski (Hens) 4th LOW Charlie Eck (Randy Wood, Jordan Kvernen) 5th LOW Kvernen (Eck, Wyatt Brown) 6th KCC Hennen (Timothy Johnson) 7th KCC Hennen (Olsonawski) 8th LOW Eck (Wood) 9. KCC Hennen (Olsonawski, Dana Brown) 10. KCC Hennen Olsonawski

3rd period: 11. KCC Olsonawski (Hanson) 12. LOW Eck (Wood, Kvernen) 13. LOW Eck (Wood) 14. KCC Hennen (Unassisted)

Shots: KCC-38 LOW-34

Penalties: KCC- 8 minutes (4 violations) LOW- 4 minutes (2 violations)

Saves: KCC-Jameson Turner- 29 LOW- Oren Wenell-Jack- 30 On Thursday, February 2, the Bearcats traveled to Wahpeton to play the Blades. The Bearcats started the game strong with 3 goals in the first period. The first goal was scored in Tyler Hennen after 20 seconds and assisted by Gavin Johnson. The second goal was an unassisted goal by Hennen. The third goal was scored by Morgan Muir assisted by Elijah Swanson and Gus Gunnarson.

Going into the second period, Hayden Olsonawski had 2 goals for the Bearcats. All assists went to Hennen, Ethan Hanson, Eli Muir and Dana Brown.

The Blades scored 1 goal at the end of the second period, to enter the third period with the Bearcats leading 5-1.

Hennen scored 1 more goal for the Bearcats in the third period, and the Blades also scored 2 goals, with the final score being 7-3. 1st period: 1. KCC Tyler Henne (Gavin Johnson) 2. Hennen (Unaissted) 3. KCC Morgan Muir (Elijah Swanson, Gus Gunnarson)

2nd period: 4. KCC Hayden Olsonawski (Dana Brown, Ethan Hanson) 5. KCC Olsonawski (Eli Muir, Hennen) 6. WB Jace Johanson (Josh Hofman)

3rd period: 7. KCC Hennen (Hanson) 8. WB Jack Rittenour (Kai McDonald) 9. WB Josiah Breuer (Johnanson, Hofman) 10. KCC Hennen (Without assistant)

Shots: KCC- 43 WB- 10

Penalties: KCC- 9 minutes (3 violations) WB- 4 minutes (2 violations)

Saves: KCC- Isaac Lindergard-10 WB- Andrew Withuski-36 To close out the week, the Bearcats hosted the International Falls Broncos on Saturday, February 4. It was also Seniors/Parents Evening. This year’s seniors are Ethan Hanson, Tyler Hennen, Timothy Johnson and Hayden Olsonwaski, and statisticians Dylan Johnson and Jazzlyn Thompson.

The Broncos started the game with a goal in 2 minutes. Then the Bearcats scored with 3 goals. The first was van Hennen assisted by Olsonawski. The second belonged to Olsonawski, assisted by Hennen. The third was an unassisted goal from Hennen. These three goals helped Hennen earn his 100th point of the season and 300th in his career. Congratulations Tyler!

The Broncos also started the second period with a goal. Hennen and Olsonawski each scored 1 more goal in the second period to leave it behind with a winning score of 5-2.

During the third period, Hennen and Olsonawski contributed 3 more goals, and the Broncos scored 1 more. The game ended with the Bearcats winning 8–3. Jameson Turner had 29 saves for the night. 1st Period: 1st IF Max Dremmel (Colin Kostiuk) 2nd KCC Tyler Hens (Hayden Olsonawski) 3rd KCC Olsonawski (Hens) 4th KCC Hens (Unassisted)

2nd Period: 5. IF Julius Maish (Royce Allan) 6. KCC Hens (Unassisted) 7. KCC Olsonawski (Hens)

3rd Period: 8th IF Kostiuk (Dremmel) 9th KCC Hens (Unaided) 10th KCC Hens (Unaided) 11th KCC Olsonawski (Ethan Hanson)

Shots: KCC-32 IF-29

Penalties: KCC- 30 minutes (7 violations) IF- 23 minutes (6 violations)

Saves: KCC- Jameson Turner- 29 IF- Countries Story- 21

