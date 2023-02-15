UMaine Augusta is organizing the dedication of the library table on February 22





The University of Maine’s Augustas Leadership Team, along with members of the Maines Department of Corrections, plan to dedicate a hand-carved table built by inmates at Maine State Prison and donated to UMA this month. The event, free and open to the public, is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22 at noon on the UMA Augusta campus at the Katz Library, 20 Jewett Drive. The table was built by prison inmates who also graduated from the UMA. It recognizes, honors and thanks UMA’s faculty and administration for its long history and commitment to higher education in Maines prisons, according to a press release from Dan Philbrick, interim director of Prison Education (Academics). The table is made from a variety of hardwoods and is supported by two columns of hand-carved textbooks depicting academic courses and individual faculty names. It is estimated that more than 1,100 hours were put into the creation by the prison’s craftsmen. The dedication event will include short presentations by UMA Interim President Joseph Szakas, Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty, faculty who teach at the prisons, prison inmates and artisans who built the table, and some graduates of UMA’s Prison Education Partnership. The event will also be available for remote viewing on umalibguides.uma.edu. UMA’s partnership began in prison in 2006 with the generosity of Doris Buffett and her Sunshine Lady Foundation. Since its inception, UMA’s academic programming has expanded to all adult prisons in Maine. UMA’s partnership program is enrolling 196 male and female students seeking an associate and baccalaureate degree. In 2016, UMA became a lead institution in the national Second Chance Pell Experiment, an initiative that provides need-based Pell Grants to incarcerated individuals through the U.S. Department of Education and continues funding to this day. For more information about the event and UMA’s Prison Education Partnership, call Philbrick at 207-282-4111, ext. 7433. Check out other upcoming events in the area! ” Previous UWTVA receives grant for Don’t Despair Car Repair program Next one ” Jackman school admits 2 students for January

