UConn golfers compete in Advance Golf Partners tournament





UConn Athletic Communications / February 14, 2023 RESULTS PALM CITY, Fla. UConn graduate student Jared Nelson registered the 21st Top 20 finish of his college career as he led the UConn men’s golf team at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate Tournament, which concluded on Tuesday. Nelson (Rutland, Vt.) fired an 1-under par 71, his best round of the tournament, in Tuesday’s final round, finishing with an aggregate 3-over 75-73-71=219 to finish in a draw of 15e in the huge field of 119 players. The final round was Nelson’s 48e round of par or better in his college career. UConn tied for 11e place in the 19-team field with a team aggregate of 293-305-297=895. Drexel (863) won the teams championship. U Conn junior Tommy Dallas (Simsbury, Connecticut) tied for 45e place with a 9-over, 72-77-76=225, including his 24e career round of par-or-better. Also for UConn, sophomore Eric Bouger (Walpole, Massachusetts) shot a 10-over, 78-75-73=226, to end in a tie for 50e place. Junior Jimmy Paradise (Tampa, Florida) tied for 74e place with a 14-over, 72-81-77=230, including his 19e par-or-better round. freshman Colin Spencer (Mashpee, Massachusetts) tied for 79th placee with a 16-over, 74-80-78=232. Playing as individuals, UConn freshman Christopher Sacher (Schoeffengrund, Hessen, Germany) tied for 86th place with an 18-over, 73-81-80=234, sophomore Trevor Lopez (Winchester, Massachusetts) tied for 97e place with a 21-over, 78-80-79=237, and freshmen Connor Goode (Glastonbury, Connecticut) also tied for 97e with his 21-over, 81-78-78=237. The Huskies will continue the spring portion of their schedule on March 4 and 5, competing in the Desert Mountain Invitational at Desert Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2023/2/14/mens-golf-uconn-golfers-compete-in-advance-golf-partners-tourney.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos