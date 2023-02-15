Sports
Trent Boult was eliminated for Scott Kuggeleijn, James Anderson and Stuart Broad
The New Zealand selectors have snubbed Trent Boult for this week’s first Test against England, controversially recalling Scott Kuggeleijn instead after Kyle Jamieson was ruled out for injury.
Kuggeleijn was arrested in 2015 on charges of rape, for which he was tried twice, with the jury failing to reach a verdict the first time, before an innocent verdict was handed down at the retrial.
Kuggeleijn’s own testimony saw him tell the court, I tried twice (have sex), as if she may have said no, no a few times, but it wasn’t dozens of times.
A friend’s testimony said that Kuggeleijn had been trying for some time and she said no, but in the morning it was all good.
His alleged victim claimed that her arms had been pinned down and she had been told to be quiet as she cried, while Kuggeleijn’s own lawyer successfully argued that permission had been grudgingly given.
Kuggeleijn was found not guilty and made his debut for New Zealand weeks later when he was booed.
A look at social media after his latest squad was announced on Tuesday will show you that his name still hasn’t slipped under the radar of cricket fans.
New Zealand coach Gary Stead has defended the decision to recall the 31-year-old fast bowler, who has yet to play a Test match, and has 274 first-class wickets at 32.52.
I’m getting the players to choose from and we’ve gone with a resilient character from a bowling standpoint, he said.
He’s a man when you lose two important bowlers, you look around and ask who are the guys who can do a job for us internationally and he’s someone who can.
Kuggeleijn was picked after scans showed that the towering 28-year-old Jamieson had suffered another fracture in his back, which he initially injured in June.
His selection comes over Black Cap’s great Boult, who turned down a New Zealand central contract last year.
He has not retired from international cricket, but turned down the contract to increase his availability to play in lucrative T20 leagues around the world.
We have recently spoken with Trent Boult and it has been decided since he left his contract that we will give priority to the locally signed players and we have done so on this occasion, said Stead.
Meanwhile, Stuart Broad and James Anderson will reunite for the first test, both picked for the day-night affair at Mount Maunganui from Thursday (12pm AEDT).
This week the pair could overtake Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the most prolific in Test history.
The Australian pair took a combined 1,001 wickets in 104 Tests, while Broad and Anderson are on 997 from 132.
Broad, 36, and Anderson, 40, have not played a Test together since the Sydney Test 13 months ago.
The team we chose, especially with the ball, has covered all the bases, especially in these kinds of circumstances, captain Ben Stokes said.
The bowling group was great together. They discussed what they think works. The likes of Jimmy and Broady, who’ve played quite a few of these pink-ball games, still have to deal with it.
Some balls swing, some balls don’t, then they try to bowl the same ball and it will react differently. But they bowled really well together and discussed how they think the best way to bowl the pink ball is.
