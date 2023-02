Colombian soccer game suspended after fan attacks player, who then chases the man in retaliation

CNN

A football match in the Colombian first division was halted on Sunday after a fan ran onto the pitch and attacked a player, who then chased down and knocked the offending supporter to the ground. Just after the referee had blown the whistle to start the match between Deportes Tolima and Millonarios, a fan broke onto the pitch and hit Millonarios player Daniel Catao, who used to play for Tolima, from behind. Catao then ran after the fan in retaliation and knocked him to the ground, causing the referee to show Catao a red card. Video footage showed the fan being led away by the police, but Millonarios decided not to continue the match played at the Tolimas Stadium, as he felt that the safety of the players could not be guaranteed. Given this situation and given the inherent risks of the show and the difficulty of ensuring the safety of the players, it was decided that it was not prudent to compromise their integrity, the club said in a statement. These arguments were shared with the police commander, the team on duty and DIMAYOR [the governing body responsible for the top two division in Colombian football] delegates. Millionarios strongly emphasizes that the safety of the players and members of the coaching staff is the priority, as well as that of all those attending the sporting scene. Violence must be resolutely rejected. We appreciate the understanding and solidarity of our fans. In a statement published Monday, DIMAYOR said it rejects any act of violence that takes place within or in the immediate vicinity of the field. Therefore, it reaffirms its position to reject the acts of intolerance that took place yesterday at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, which led the refereeing team to permanently suspend the start of the match. Such facts have already been brought to the attention of the championship’s disciplinary committee, the only disciplinary body with legitimacy to hear and resolve the behaviors described in the reports and determine whether or not they are disciplinary violations, added DIMAYOR up to it. Following the incident, Tolima said in a statement: We appreciate the understanding and patience you have shown at the stadium. We ask to stay tuned to our channels to receive official information. The club has not released a statement since then, and CNN has reached out to Tolima for comment, asking if it plans to punish the fan. Local government secretary Milton Restrepo told local media the fan will face sanctions, but did not elaborate on what they would be.

