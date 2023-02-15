BEA board hears tennis court update | News, sports, jobs





BLUE EARTH – A proposed new set of tennis courts in Blue Earth was the subject of quite a bit of discussion at Monday’s Blue Earth Area School Board meeting. Some of it was good news and some of it was less good news. First, BEA Superintendent Mandy Fletcher provided an update on the Joint Powers Agreement between the school district and the City of Blue Earth for the construction of eight tennis courts on land at BEA High School. The cost of the project is estimated at $1.2 million for the eight tennis court complex. The proposed agreement was that the school would pay 60 percent of the cost and the city’s share would be 40 percent, Fletcher said. “It looks like the city might want us to incur more costs, and increase our percentage,” Fletcher told the board. “I have a meeting with city manager Mary Kennedy on Thursday and then I’ll learn more about the city’s proposal.” Part of the changes also involves how the city would structure funding for the project, with the school making payments to the city over 15 years. In addition to the tennis court update from the superintendent, two members of the Blue Earth Area Tennis Association were on hand to give the board an update on their fairly new group. Al Hanson and Susie Rosenau talked about the history of their club and tennis in Blue Earth. They also reported that they have applied for a grant from the Minnesota branch of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) that could be used to support local tennis and the new tennis courts. “And there is a possibility that the national USTA could provide a grant for the project,” Hans added. Rosenau added that they wanted to come to the school board and let them know what their group is working on, in terms of supporting tennis at BEA and in the community, and supporting the new tennis court. Any other business during the Monday meeting, the BEA School Board: — Heard an update from transportation director LeAnne Scholl, which included information on the increased cost of new buses, now averaging $125,000 each. The BEA district has 17 buses, eight of which are over 12 years old. The district generally buys one new bus per year. —A grant approved from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation for $20,000 to help with the BEAS “We Belong” program that seeks to engage those who may not be involved. – Approved the Faribault County Register as the official newspaper for the district. – Approved donations for the fifth grade VIP program and the K-5 Buccy Backpack program. – Approved personnel items, including a retirement for paraprofessional Sherry Stevermer and a lane change for school nurse Ann Crofton. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

