Girls teams get their own division in the peewee hockey tournament
QUEBEC CITY — After the autograph session was over and her Olympic medal safely tucked away, Charline Labonte admitted feeling a pang of jealousy during her last visit to the International Peewee Hockey Tournament, where she played in net on a boys’ team in the early 1990s.
The three-time Canadian gold medalist, who also played in 28 games for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leagues Acadie-Bathurst, wouldn’t change a thing about her past, nor the challenges she and her trailblazing female contemporaries overcame in pursuit of their dreams of playing hockey. to play.
And yet, the 40-year-old experienced a sense of wonder as he looked around Quebec City’s Videotron Center, seeing collections of girls wearing their team uniforms in the hallways, bleachers and, most importantly, on the ice.
I wish I had those opportunities when I was younger, Labonte said over the weekend. To give young girls the opportunity to compete against other girls shows that women’s hockey has grown so much in recent years. I think this is very exciting for them.
While the 63-year tournament was open to girls competing on boys’ teams or as girls’ teams in boys’ divisions, this year’s 11-day event was markedly different: It launched its first girls’ peewee division, made up of 12 teams. represent Canada, the United States, Switzerland, England and France. The three US-based teams hail from Connecticut, North Carolina and Florida.
The question was there. So we said, ‘Now it’s time to stop celebrating girls’/women’s hockey once every four years. Now is the time to celebrate every year, said tournament general manager Patrick Dom, referring to the four-year Olympic cycle. It was time.
With the tournament’s emphasis on international competition, the continued growth of girls’ hockey outside of North America was the tipping point. Ten countries participated in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, up from eight in 2018 and six when the sport was first introduced in 1998. There has also been a steady increase in the number of women’s professional competitions on both sides of the Atlantic.
Twelve teams competed in Quebec City this year, with about 28 others rejected, raising the possibility that the girls’ division could expand by four next year, even at the cost of reducing the number of boys’ teams.
If you take four more girls’ teams, you get four more calls from the boys’ teams saying, “Hey, the girls are taking our place.” Well, you know what, this is what it is,’ Dom said. “Women’s hockey has to be played, and it has to be in the tournament.
The boys’ side consists of four divisions and 108 teams, including the all-girl Etoiles Du Quebec, who opened the tournament with a 7-0 victory over Frances Rouen Dragons in class BB boys play Saturday.
The cover of the tournament program features a girl holding up a hockey stick. Janes, a Canadian-based frozen food company, has signed on to sponsor the girls’ division. On Sunday, the tournament devoted its best ice times in the early afternoon to a four-game action in the girls’ division that included a woman announcer and one game with an all-female crew of officials.
Another priority was to ensure girls’ games were played at the NHL-sized Videotron Center rather than a smaller, secondary rink.
It was very important to make sure they were invited through the big door as boys… to make sure they don’t feel like outsiders, but that they’re part of it, Dom said.
Shawn Ray, the Florida Alliance girls’ coach, is no stranger to the tournament. His previous trips to Quebec City included coaching boys’ teams from Long Island, New York, whose members included Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and his daughter, who now plays in college.
Man, I wish my daughter was 12 years old again, Ray said, noting that she addressed his team via Facetime before the first game. I don’t think people realize until years later the effect this will have on them.
Florida Alliance player Cheyenne Friesen already has a hunch.
As soon as we got in here everything was so professional. So that’s when I realized how important it is to come here, Friesen said. I fully appreciate it. I think it’s really fun for all girls, and it’s fair game.
England defender Grace Reilly was so impressed that she had the chance to step up the competition by playing her first international match that a 6-0 defeat to Florida Alliance did not hinder her.
This was our first real game as a team, and I think our teams have already improved tremendously from start to finish, Reilly said. So by the end of this tournament we would be on a different level. It’s crazy.
Developing the game in England is important, but so are the experiences coach Josie Lamey said her players enjoy.
If they look back 20 years and say I played in the first women’s tournament here, it won’t matter if they lost six-nil in the first game, Lamey said. It’s about coming here and being involved and making memories forever.
Former U.S. national team defenseman and two-time Olympian Megan Bozek competed on both girls’ and boys’ teams in Quebec City and made a point of returning this past weekend.
To have the 12 teams that really pioneered this tournament, and to see where it grows in five to 10 years is just incredible, said Bozek, addressing several girls’ teams. To see girls get the same treatment, the same as boys, finally, finally. Yes, it’s about time.
