Table tennis Australia records a record 47% increase in participation rates

The participation rates for Table Tennis Australia (TTA) in 2022 have passed the 200,000 mark for the first time in its history, breaking the previous participation record of 168,560 set in 2019. This represents an increase of a whopping 47% in just three years, an impressive number given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in the participation rate is almost evenly distributed across age groups, from young people aged 18 and under to veterans aged 50 and over.

Reinforcing this, Table Tennis Australia Chief Executive Officer Scott Houston said table tennis is arguably the most inclusive sport in the world. It can be played by people of all ages, regardless of gender and skill. Equipment costs are relatively low compared to many other sports and it can be practiced in all seasons. The increase in our participation rates from 2019 to 2022 really shows how table tennis is indeed a sport for all and a sport for life.

The good results of the TTA reflect not only the popularity of the sport itself, but also the collective hard work the association has put in to push the sport forward, particularly at grassroots level.

As a relatively small association, TTA serves 8 state associations and approximately 250 member clubs, the majority of which are run by passionate volunteers. Over the years, TTA has worked hard to introduce the sport to a diverse group of people. This includes running the Sporting Schools program specifically for schoolchildren to learn how to play table tennis, as well as a series of competitions for participants of different age groups, such as the National Championships and National Veterans Championships. They also introduced a variety of programs that encourage interest in table tennis viz Spinneroos, an entry-level table tennis program that clubs can run to attract new entrants, the Equipment and Facilities Grant program, which allows clubs to apply for funding to upgrade their equipment and facilities. To motivate their pool of volunteers, TTA has also created the National Volunteer Recognition Program, which recognizes volunteers and their efforts across multiple categories.

Other initiatives to increase participation rates include the National Hopes and Pathways program, which organizes training camps and competitions for players under the age of 12, and the Para Pathways program, which is designed to inspire people with disabilities to to play table tennis. Another way the TTA is striving for more active participation is through the launch of the TTA Tour, a national level event series that offers players, officials and coaches the opportunity to participate competitively in the sport, increasing interest in the sport.

For many young people, table tennis has become a way to have fun and connect with friends, as a challenging sport that often requires quick reflexes, good hand-eye coordination and strategy. Many of these players can also pick up the sport competitively. For older adults, table tennis provides an opportunity to stay active and maintain good physical and mental health, with the opportunity to stay competitive by participating in veteran leagues. With youth and seniors alike discovering the benefits of the sport, it’s no wonder that table tennis has quickly become a popular sport.

In September 2022, ITTF-Oceania hosted Australia’s ITTF-Oceania Championships, a continental event at Eastland Shopping Centre. This was in an effort to introduce the sport to new audiences and increase community involvement, which they succeeded on multiple levels. It highlighted some of the more innovative ways member societies are trying to ramp up participation in the sport. You can read more about this initiative here.

The increased participation in table tennis is a reflection of a wider trend as people all over the world are turning to the sport both as a form of exercise and to engage in it competitively. With its low impact, accessibility, social benefits and competitive options, table tennis is an obvious choice for people of all ages and abilities.

The positive results of TTA inspire the table tennis family to do more to take the sport to greater heights, both competitively and leisurely, and to make table tennis an even more popular sport around the world.