Sports
Women’s Ivy League Championship Swim and Dive Set
NEW YORK — The Columbia women’s swim and diving team will compete in the 2023 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at DeNunzio Pool on the campus of Princeton University. The meet, which will take place from February 15 to 18, will begin at 11 a.m. every day except Wednesday, and the finals will begin at 6 p.m. every day.
HOW TO TRACK
Visit the Ivy Leagues championship central for up-to-date information on the championships, including the schedule of events, live stats, stream information, tickets and more!
LAST TIME OFF
The Lion ended the regular season with a 197-78 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green in a double encounter on Saturday, January 28. Alice Diakova won both diving events, whileMacy Pine And Chloe Leung placed second and third in both events to complete a Lions’ sweep in both events.
Columbia also had great success in swimming events, setting two Dartmouth pool records that day. The first was in the 200 free relay as the group ofEmily McDonald,Isabella Arevalo,Sally momAndOlivia Jubinhit the wall with a score of 1:33.21. The other pool record was in the 100 breasts, when Jubin took first place with a time of 1:02.88.
The Lions won 10 events in a row to kick off the competition, culminating inGrace Zhouwho won the 200 fly with a time of 2:03.36.
Riley pujadaswon the first individual event of the day, taking the 1000-free with a time of 10:25.97.Julia Unisfollowed that up with a win at 100-back, clocking 57.63.Allegra Walkertopped it off with a win in the 500-free and hit the wall in 5:03.93.
CHAMPIONSHIP STYLE MEETS
Columbia has had tremendous success this season swimming championship style and so bold. The Lions had an incredible showing at the ECAC Winter Championships, finishing in first place along with some incredible individual shows.
On the first day of competition, MacDonald shattered a school record in the 50-free, taking first place in the event with a time of 22.66. This also set a new ECAC record. The team went on to break eight ECAC records in a highly successful first day.
The Lions opened day two with a victory in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.44. Later that day,Allison MartinMacDonald, Jubin and Ashley Hu moved on to winning individual events. Then the Lions closed out day two with their fourth relay win of the weekend, entering the 800 free relay in first place with an impressive time of 7:28.25.
The highlight of day three came then Aziza Ganihanovaset a new program record in the 200-back, taking first place with an impressive time of 1:57.35. This also broke the ECAC record in 200-back, previously set by none other than Ganihanova herself.
At last year’s Ivy League Championships, the Lions finished in sixth place. Many of the same core will return to swim at Princeton this year with much more experience under their belts.
THIS YEAR’S ROSTER
This year’s Ivy League roster will consist of the following Columbia swimmers:
Seniors: Isabella Arevalo, Olivia Jubin, Karen Liu
Juniors: Aniston Eyer, Aziza Ganihanova, Allegra Walker, Georgia young
sophomore: Ashley Hu, Emily McDonald, Allison Martin, Riley pujadas, Julia Unis
First years: Sally mom, Lindsay Orringer, Hayley Reed, Hutton Saunders, Grace Zhou
The divers who go to Princeton will be Alice Diakova, Chloe LeungAnd Macy Pine.
Click for heat sheets HERE.
QUOTES
“Hard training and impressive racing have been the hallmarks of the 22-23 dual meet season for the Lady Lions,” Head Coach Diana Casey said. “Adding wind down and rest to that equation should bring some exciting swims and overall results this week. We look forward to this championship meeting.”
“I’m very excited and I think the whole team is very excited,” Swimmer says Georgia young said. “This has been a very special year with a very special group. We’ve already broken some pool records, program records and many other great achievements, so the energy is really high going into this week.”
“I’m super excited about the energy at the Ivy League Championships, it’s always really good,” dives Alice Diakova said. “I just want to get out as soon as possible to show everyone how hard we’ve worked.”
“We’ve been waiting for this moment since the start of our season,” Swimmer says Emily McDonald said. “We are really well prepared and I can’t wait to see what the team can do.”
ON DECK
Following the completion of the Ivy League Championships, the Lions will participate in the ECAC Championships February 24-26 in Maryland.
KEEPING UP WITH THE LIONS
Follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news on Columbia’s women’s swim and dive program.
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/2/14/womens-swimming-and-diving-womens-swim-and-dive-set-for-ivy-league-championships.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise
- Newmarket table tennis coach charged with assault
- Rare images of the Titanic have been released
- China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
- USA Hockey Renews Executive Director Pat Kelleher – The Journal
- The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 40,000
- No. 14 Men’s Tennis Blanks No. 20 ICC – Picayune Item
- Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK DW 02/15/2023
- 4 Recruits Chris Partridge Can Help Land Michigan Football
- Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans
- US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia
- England vs New Zealand first test, Bazball, Poms declare on day 1, Joe Root bizarre wicket, video, score, highlights, news