NEW YORK — The Columbia women’s swim and diving team will compete in the 2023 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at DeNunzio Pool on the campus of Princeton University. The meet, which will take place from February 15 to 18, will begin at 11 a.m. every day except Wednesday, and the finals will begin at 6 p.m. every day.

LAST TIME OFF

The Lion ended the regular season with a 197-78 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green in a double encounter on Saturday, January 28. Alice Diakova won both diving events, while Macy Pine And Chloe Leung placed second and third in both events to complete a Lions’ sweep in both events.

Columbia also had great success in swimming events, setting two Dartmouth pool records that day. The first was in the 200 free relay as the group of Emily McDonald , Isabella Arevalo , Sally mom And Olivia Jubin hit the wall with a score of 1:33.21. The other pool record was in the 100 breasts, when Jubin took first place with a time of 1:02.88.

The Lions won 10 events in a row to kick off the competition, culminating in Grace Zhou who won the 200 fly with a time of 2:03.36.

Riley pujadas won the first individual event of the day, taking the 1000-free with a time of 10:25.97. Julia Unis followed that up with a win at 100-back, clocking 57.63. Allegra Walker topped it off with a win in the 500-free and hit the wall in 5:03.93.

CHAMPIONSHIP STYLE MEETS

Columbia has had tremendous success this season swimming championship style and so bold. The Lions had an incredible showing at the ECAC Winter Championships, finishing in first place along with some incredible individual shows.

On the first day of competition, MacDonald shattered a school record in the 50-free, taking first place in the event with a time of 22.66. This also set a new ECAC record. The team went on to break eight ECAC records in a highly successful first day.

The Lions opened day two with a victory in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.44. Later that day, Allison Martin MacDonald, Jubin and Ashley Hu moved on to winning individual events. Then the Lions closed out day two with their fourth relay win of the weekend, entering the 800 free relay in first place with an impressive time of 7:28.25.

The highlight of day three came then Aziza Ganihanova set a new program record in the 200-back, taking first place with an impressive time of 1:57.35. This also broke the ECAC record in 200-back, previously set by none other than Ganihanova herself.

At last year’s Ivy League Championships, the Lions finished in sixth place. Many of the same core will return to swim at Princeton this year with much more experience under their belts.

THIS YEAR’S ROSTER

This year’s Ivy League roster will consist of the following Columbia swimmers:

Seniors: Isabella Arevalo , Olivia Jubin , Karen Liu

Juniors: Aniston Eyer , Aziza Ganihanova , Allegra Walker , Georgia young

sophomore: Ashley Hu , Emily McDonald , Allison Martin , Riley pujadas , Julia Unis

First years: Sally mom , Lindsay Orringer , Hayley Reed , Hutton Saunders , Grace Zhou

The divers who go to Princeton will be Alice Diakova , Chloe Leung And Macy Pine .

Click for heat sheets HERE.

QUOTES

“Hard training and impressive racing have been the hallmarks of the 22-23 dual meet season for the Lady Lions,” Head Coach Diana Casey said. “Adding wind down and rest to that equation should bring some exciting swims and overall results this week. We look forward to this championship meeting.”

“I’m very excited and I think the whole team is very excited,” Swimmer says Georgia young said. “This has been a very special year with a very special group. We’ve already broken some pool records, program records and many other great achievements, so the energy is really high going into this week.”

“I’m super excited about the energy at the Ivy League Championships, it’s always really good,” dives Alice Diakova said. “I just want to get out as soon as possible to show everyone how hard we’ve worked.”

“We’ve been waiting for this moment since the start of our season,” Swimmer says Emily McDonald said. “We are really well prepared and I can’t wait to see what the team can do.”

ON DECK

Following the completion of the Ivy League Championships, the Lions will participate in the ECAC Championships February 24-26 in Maryland.

