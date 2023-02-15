ESPN’s SP+ preseason ranking shows a major uptick for OU in 2023





The last time we visited the top-25 college football projections for early 2023 a month ago, Oklahoma football was fairly firmly entrenched at the back of the rankings, yet within the cutline. Since then, new data had become available as rosters were infused with the 2023 recruiting class and additions through the transfer portal, both areas in which the Sooners scored very well compared to the competition. ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly has laid out the first SP+ projections for the next college football season. In an article this week, available only to ESPN+ subscribers, Connelly emphasized that the SP+ projections are not a resume ranking, but rather a predictive measure of the most enduring and predictable aspects of football. It is a pace- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency and is intended as an estimate of what the Associated Press Top-25 will look like at the end of the 2023 season. The SP+ rankings are periodically adjusted before and during the actual college football season. Connelly explains that the forecasts are based on three primary factors – recurring production, recent hiring and recent history – and weighted by their predictability. Despite finishing with a 6–7 overall record, Oklahoma was No. 20 in the final SP+ rankings for the 2022 season after starting at No. 5 in the SP+ preseason projections. The group at the top of the first SP+ top-25 projections for 2023 is the well-known cast of characters in No. 1 Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama. Ten positions later, at number 14, is Oklahoma. The Sooners are the second highest ranked Big 12 team next to Texas, who checked in at No. 9. The SP+ methodology ranks Oklahoma 9th in offensive efficiency and 36th in defensive efficiency. TCU (19) and Kansas State (22) are the only other Big 12 teams to place in the top 25. Here’s how the other Big 12 teams pan out in this initial SP+ projection for 2023: 34. State of Oklahoma 35. Texas Technology 38. Baylor 39.UCF 43. Cincinnati 45. State of Iowa 50. West Virginia 51.Houston 57.Kansas 62. BYU

