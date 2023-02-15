Sports
Roger Federer is committing an atrocity, says former Nike tennis director
Nike’s longtime former tennis executive has slammed the company’s rift with tennis legend Roger Federer.
Federer left Nike in 2018 after 24 years and signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo.
It was a number Nike said was out of reach for a tennis player, but now Mike Nakajima, who worked with stars like John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi before Nike signed Federer as a 13-year-old, has broken ranks.
That should never have happened. It is an atrocity to let someone like that go, Nakajima told the book’s authors The Roger Federer effect.
Roger Federer spent the rest of his career with Nike. Just like Michael Jordan. Like LeBron James, like Tiger Woods. He ranks among the top of the best Nike athletes ever. I’m still disappointed. But it happened. I have to get over it. It wasn’t my decision and I wasn’t for it.
Nakajima left Nike a year before Federer to start his own company, but remains associated with Nike as his wife, brother and one of his sons work there. per CNN.
He said Nike already had the model on how to approach Federer’s non-playing years because of what they’d done with basketball legend Jordan. And he didn’t blame the 20-time grand slam winner for accepting Uniqlo’s offer.
Roger will be fine. So I’m happy for him. I probably would have done the same if I was in the same boat. Who would have turned down a $30 million a year contract? But it should never have come to that, Nakajima said.
Nike is still selling millions and millions of pairs of Jordans. When did Michael last play? It’s been many, many years. They could have done the same for Roger. For years they could have made shoes with an RF logo.
In the book, Nakajima describes how Nike struck lightning in a bottle with the young Swiss player.
He was up and coming, one of the best juniors, Nakajima said. We brought him in and I immediately realized that he is charismatic by nature and speaks well. And I noticed that he knew he was going to be great.
Despite that inner confidence, Federer went on to become one of the most universally admired athletes in history.
People like to hate successful people. They’re jealous. But it always amazes me that no one ever says anything negative about Roger, Nakajima said.
Because of the way he portrays himself to others, he is loved by others. He treats others with respect, he knows the audience and can adapt his conversation to his audience. He knows how to talk to adults and children.
I’ve had an event where he was supposed to be there for an hour and he was there for four hours. Four o’clock! Who does that? He knows these are the people watching him play. These are the people who sponsor him. He gets it.
As for the other members of tennis, the big three Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal Nakajima say they will never match Federer’s popularity.
(Djokovic) could well be the most successful tennis player ever. But there is always a dark cloud around him, he said.
It’s like he’s doing it to himself. He hits the linesman at the US Open and gets disqualified? It happens, I think.
But why does it always happen with Novak? Or the whole Covid-19 vaccine controversy. Now, as a brand: do I want to stand behind someone who always has controversy around them? Or do I go for an athlete with a spotless image?
Nakajima said any difference between Federer and Nadal was largely due to intent.
I’m not sure if Rafa wants to be the highest paid endorser in the world. I don’t think he cares, he said.
Rafa is Rafa, he has done extremely well and I don’t think he needs anything else. Roger wanted to be marketed, so he appealed to different brands, audiences and consumer groups. And his management companies have done a fantastic job.
