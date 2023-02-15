Efforts are being made to expand the face of youth hockey in Minnesota.

















Lah Paw finally got her target.

The freshman hockey player crashed hard into the net on a rebound, fought through two defensemen and buried the puck past the goalie on Feb. 11 to put her team, the Starwhals, ahead 3-1 over their Hudson, Wisconsin opponents. Her teammates erupted, harassing Paw and cheering so loud they almost forgot to do the traditional fly-by, where the scoring players skate down the bench to receive high-fives.

Paw, 14, is a left winger for the Starwhals, a youth girls team at the Langford Recreation Center in St. Pauls Como. Her first season playing hockey is going well. She becomes a faster, more confident skater, learning the fundamentals of the game and making new friends. But she really wanted that goal.

After a Starwhals match under the lights at Langford’s outdoor ice rink in late January, she shook her pads on a couch, unfazed by the cold in a Levis T-shirt. She improved a lot in her first season on the ice and said she was determined to score by the end of it.

After reaching her goal, when her teammates finally let her skate back to the bench, she smiled big time, according to Starwhals coach Clayton Howwatt.

What I like about hockey is being around people, she said.

Lah Paw holds onto the game puck after scoring her first hockey goal in a tie game on Feb. 11. Credit: submitted image

Commonly known as the State of Hockey, Minnesota has the largest youth and high school hockey programs in the country. But the sport remains heavily white, even as Minnesota becomes more diverse. According to Minnesota Hockey, 86 percent of players under the age of 8 are white. Today, 34 percent of children ages 5 to 9 in the state are youth of color, according to nonprofit demographer Minnesota Compass.

The Starwhals are different. Six of the team’s 12 players are people of color, with Native American, Somali, Filipino and Chinese backgrounds. Then there’s Paw, who is believed to be the first Karen American Girls player to be a registered member of USA Hockey, the games’ governing body.

The team has a lot of new skaters and may not win a game this year, though Paws’ goal helped secure their first tie. But that doesn’t seem to bother them. Before the outdoor game on their home track, as light snow fell, the girls roared with enthusiasm during the teams Who are we? Starry walls! remember pregame.

The Starwhals create an opportunity in the strike zone during a loss to the Minneapolis Storm on January 25. Credit: Jaida gray eagle | Sahan Journal

Bridging the gap

Chy Nou Lee learned to skate as a child when the Ramsey County Sheriffs Office Youth Plus Program came to his St. Paul neighborhood and offered a hockey clinic. Today, Lee is a crime prevention specialist for Ramsey County and runs the Youth Plus Program, which provides equipment and instruction in a variety of sports. There are 50 kids in the hockey program. It’s a way to forge relationships between youth and law enforcement at a time when trust needs to be built, Lee said.

Our philosophy is to get kids involved, Lee said.

The program is popular, he said, and there is a waiting list due to equipment shortages. This year, the group enlisted members of the St. Pauls Karen community, which resulted in a few boys and a girl, Paw, signing up for youth teams.

Paw quickly took to the ice, Lee said.

She was like a rock star there, he said.

He continues to support her hockey adventure and often takes her to practices and games. He cheered on Paw and her teammates in the cold during their offside, then drove her home.

Raised by Hmong refugee parents, Lee understands what it’s like for immigrant households to try and break into traditional American activities. He credits Howatt for helping Paw and similar players get involved.

Growing up in St. Paul in the 1980s, Howatt played youth hockey at the Langford Recreation Center before playing in high school and college. When he was a kid, every recreation center in St. Paul had its own team.

But over time, the demographics in St. Paul changed and the recreation center teams declined. A few years later, high school teams began to consolidate to keep track of rosters, Howett said.

But he saw no need for the decline and was frustrated by the lack of outreach to involve local families.

No shortage of children. It’s that the kids are now black and brown and the hockey community is saying, “They don’t want to play,” Howett said.

During his 10 years as a coach, Howat has sought to involve his neighbors in the sport, regardless of their background. Parents usually don’t care what their kids are doing when they’re safe and having fun, he said.

The team has equipment and grants for familiesand never let cost be a barrier to participation, Howett said.

Increasing participation

But challenges remain for aspiring players in the urban core. Youth hockey in Minnesota is divided into 13 districts. Four youth associations in Minneapolis and St. Paul make up District 1. The Starwhals are a co-op team made up of girls from the north and northeast of Minneapolis and St. Paul, part of the consolidation that took place in the core cities to keep the rosters viable. Rural areas and the core cities often have a harder time putting youth teams on the ice than large suburbs, Howett said.

Minneapolis and St. Paul were once the core of the State of Hockey, regularly producing Division 1 players, professionals and Olympians. Today, Minneapolis has one boys’ and one girls’ hockey team among all of its public high schools. St. Paul has one girls’ team for all schools and two boys’ teams for the district.

There are several efforts across the state to encourage kids from different backgrounds to take to the ice. One of these is Hockey Is For Me, a program launched by the Minnesota Wild in 2021 that will be adopted by the entire National Hockey League.

The Starwhals sit on a makeshift snowdrift during a rare outdoor game. Credit: Jaida gray eagle | Sahan Journal

Wayne Petersen, director of community relations and hockey partnerships for the Wild, said the goal is to make hockey more welcoming to children of color and the LGBTQ community.

We have more kids playing hockey in Minnesota than any other state and it’s not even close, but the vast majority of players in the state are white, Petersen said.

The Wild Network is working with community partners to recruit families of color with children who may want to try hockey, Petersen said. Kids who sign up start with four learning sessions to skate at the Wilds Tria Training Center in St. Paul. If they want to continue, they can attend four more ‘learn-to-play’ sessions hosted at 20 subway ice rinks where they will receive more instruction on the fundamentals of the game.

The program is free, provides all the necessary equipment, and gives scholarships of up to $500 to families who want to sign up for youth hockey to cover registration costs. The learn-skate sessions take place in late summer and the learn-play sessions are in September, so kids who love the game can sign up for the winter season.

We want it to be durable so they can continue playing into their high school years, Petersen said.

This is my favorite team

It’s a challenge for urban organizations to keep youth players in the sport up to the high school level, Howett said.

If a child doesn’t start playing until the age of 12 or 13, the chances of them sticking with the sport long-term are slim. But enrolling one child from a community can inspire others to join in, and if an older sibling plays, siblings are more likely to follow, Howett said.

This year’s Starwhals team is Howwatt’s favorite in his decade as a youth hockey coach. The girls have different backgrounds and interests, but they’ve come together as a team and formed close friendships, Howett said.

They are incredibly supportive of each other, he said.

The team has struggled on the ice, but with so many new players, it’s no surprise. Howett has three goals for his players from a hockey skill standpoint. He wants them all to be able to lift a wrist shot off the ice, skate backwards using a crossover technique, and turn a mohawk to change direction between skating forward and backward. By January, all the girls had mastered the three skills.

But the main goal is to create good times and memories for the players. The scene in Langford Park before the Starwhals outdoor game against the Minneapolis Storm in late January was like the interior of a snow globe brought to life.

Parents cleared the ice rink from falling snow before the competition. Howatt reminded the girls that the puck would move slower outside.

The girls dug a dive into the snow ridges along the planks for a makeshift bench and toiled up and down the ice for 60 minutes, with 100 percent effort. They didn’t score a goal and lost, but they seemed happy and cheering for each other all the way.

The season is coming to an end and the playoffs will start in mid-February. There is still time for the Starwhals to win and for Lah Paw to score more goals.