DAV students visit GNDU: The Tribune India





Tribune news service Amritsar: DAV College, Amritsar, organized a one-day visit to Golden Jubilee Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (GJCEI), Guru Nanak Dev University, for BSc (Medical) Semester VI students. Director Amardeep Gupta said that the college’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) was established with the aim of encouraging graduate students to feel a desire for business development. PK Pati, Coordinator, GJCEI, briefed the students on the importance of out-of-box thinking and innovation. He said the center was instrumental in enhancing the talents of the students as it helped them realize their innovative ideas through mentorship and industry collaborations. Amandeep Singh from Department of Agriculture, GNDU, introduced students to various innovative tools such as 3D printer, 3D scanner, smart agriculture development kit, IoT learning platform, AI building platform, etc. Table tennis championship is over University Business School and University School of Financial Studies won the interdepartmental table tennis championships in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively. The competitions were organized under the government’s Fit India programme. No less than 28 men’s and 18 women’s teams from different departments took part in the event. Amandeep Singh, head of the GNDU Fit India program, said that in the men’s category, Department of Computer Engg & Technology, MYAS GNDU, Department of Sports Science and Medicine and Department of Electronics took second, third and fourth place respectively. In the women’s category, University Business School, Department of Chemistry and Department of Apparal & Textile Technology took second, third and fourth place respectively. Ardas Day sighted at the government school Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Khayala Kalan observed Ardas Day. The principal, staff and students prayed for society and the school and the well-being of the children. During the speech of the event, school principal Guninderjit Kaur encouraged the children to work hard for a better future and better status in the society. Sarchand Singh Khayala, Advisor to the Minority Commission of the Central Government and former student of the Khayala Kalan School, was honored on the occasion. He emotionally thought back to his old school days and shared his experiences with everyone. Rishi Bodh utsava at gnd DAV audience GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, celebrated the rishi bodh utsav. The day is celebrated to propagate the teachings of Dayanand Saraswati and to pay tribute to the legendary reformer and leader. Director Paramjit Kumar said Dayanand Saraswati’s contribution in the field of education was remarkable. The speech was followed by a melodious and devotional bhajan. He inspired and encouraged the teachers to be a light in their students’ journey.

