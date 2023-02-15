College Football Power Ranking has ranked BYU last in the Big 12





PROVO, Utah– The 2023 college football season will be a historic one for BYU. That’s because the Cougars will be a Power Five program as a member of the Big 12 Conference for the first time in their history. A well-known knock on teams outside the Power Five structure is whether they can handle the weekly grind of a Power Five schedule. BYU has played many P5s during their 12 years as an FBS Independent, but they are staring down 10 P5 opponents in 2023. 2023 SP+ PROJECTIONS * You will NEVER BELIEVE who is number 1!

* Bama starts fourth??? #TheSkyIsFalling

* The Pac-12 race could be fantastic

* Kent state

* welcome to the party, @JSUGamecocks_FB And @BearkatsFB THE OUTDOOR SEASON IS OVER, EVERYONEhttps://t.co/e5MWjgkWcF — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 14, 2023 How is Kalani Sitake’s team doing? One power ranking predicts BYU at the bottom of the Big 12 going into the season. ESPNs Bill Connelly has released his first episode of the 2023 SP+ ratings. Connelly is the creator of the SP+, a pace and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. On the SP+ ranking for 2023, BYU is ranked #62 for 2023. That would rank 14th in the Big 12 with 14 teams. Does this mean BYU is destined to have a bad season? No. If anything, it highlights the depth of BYU’s new league house that has Texas and Oklahoma in the conference for another year. But it also shows that expectations for BYU football may need to be revised in 2023. Where Big 12 teams stand in 2023 College Football SP+ ratings 9. Texas

14.Oklahoma

19. TCU

22. State of Kansas

34. State of Oklahoma

35. Texas Technology

38. Baylor

39.UCF

43. Cincinnati

45. State of Iowa

50. West Virginia

51.Houston

57.Kansas

62. BYU Two main reasons why BYU is so low in its initial SP+ ratings are recurring manufacturing and recent hiring. BYU’s recruiting rankings as of 2020 are 82nd (2020), 70th (2021), 57th (2022), and 52nd (2023) according to the 247Sports Composite team ranking. With the returning production, the loss of Jars Hall, Puka Nacua, Blake Freeland and Clark Barrington are significant losses. 2023 @BYUfootball Scheme Year 1 in the @Big12Conference #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/QObb8pgCDR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 31, 2023 The good news for BYU is that they open the Big 12 game against a Kansas team that is just five spots ahead of them in the SP+ ratings. A week later, BYU’s first Big 12 home game is against Cincinnati, leading freshman head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats are No. 43 in Connelly’s initial ratings. So, both games are likely toss-ups going into the season. The non-conference schedule for BYU kicks off the season on September 2 against Conference USA’s Sam Houston. Sam Houston makes the jump from FCS to FBS. The Bearkats are ranked #124. In the next week, Southern Utah comes to Provo. The T-Birds are not in Connelly’s ratings as they are members of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). In week three, BYU goes to SEC land to get revenge on Arkansas. The Razorbacks are No. 29 in Connelly’s ratings. With Arkansas at 29 and nine conference games to go, BYU is rated lower than 10 of its 12 scheduled opponents in 2023. BYU Football opens spring training on March 6, with a spring game on March 31 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

