Speech is a tennis player and serves on multiple boards of tennis organizations, including as president of the Peninsula Tennis Club. He lives in Point Loma.

The need for more public pickleball courts in San Diego is well understood, a need supported by the Peninsula Tennis Club and the tennis community of San Diego. Unfortunately, over the past year, a small but vocal section of the pickleball community has decided that the pace at which public courts are being developed is too slow, and this has made the Peninsula Tennis Club a target for callous and unscrupulous behavior.

Our club, which has over 500 members, is a not-for-profit public tennis club that has continuously operated and maintained a 12-court tennis facility at Ocean Beach’s Robb Athletic Field for nearly 40 years, at no cost to the city. The club provides a home for Point Loma High School’s tennis team, league teams, tournaments, and affordable and popular clinics and instruction for all members of the public.

The Peninsula Tennis Club community includes over 1,000 tennis players. Peninsula coaches have developed many NCAA tennis scholarship athletes, and the club’s courts support national and regional tournaments at the nearby Barnes Tennis Center. Our courts are open daily except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day and are used more than most other sports facilities at Robb Field.

There is no city use requirement outlined in the special use permit issued to public tennis clubs. The April 4 report stated by the Department of Parks and Recreation on Pickleball in San Diego: Peninsula Tennis Club at Robb Field remains in use for tennis with a permittee in good standing and thus unavailable for a proposed centralized pickleball facility. The department continues to encourage the pickleball group to seek other spaces for a centralized pickleball facility, perhaps creating a new hard court facility elsewhere in Robb Field or another city park.

Robb Field General Development Plan does not currently designate pickleball as an approved activity and the city does not require permitted public tennis facilities to add pickleball. We support Parks and Recreations’ efforts to develop additional pickleball fields throughout San Diego and have presented a concept for a dedicated pickleball facility elsewhere in Robb Field. Parks and Recreation will consider such a proposal as part of the Robb Field General Development Plan process beginning in March.

The Pickleball Association of San Diego’s most recent focus has been to take half of Peninsula’s tennis courts and clubhouse and convert it into a pickleball center. They propose to manage the pickleball courts separately from the remaining tennis courts, splitting the facility into two parts. This proposal would seriously jeopardize the peninsula’s financial viability and ability to serve its community.

The pickleball group has resorted to a variety of aggressive behaviors to disrupt the peninsula. For example, the leadership of the Pickleball Association organized a disruptive on July 28 to take over of a tennis court for about 45 minutes on Peninsula to take advantage of the city’s delay in issuing a license to the club. Following the attempted court takeover, city spokesman Tim Graham emailed a rack to NBC 7, saying that pickleball club organizers view the city’s efforts to bring down an esteemed nonprofit that offers tennis programs in a facility they’ve operated for decades as a disregard for their sport.

Graham continued, “Unfortunately, this organization has moved to disrupt scheduled tennis lessons and interrupt a children’s summer camp at the facility in an effort to create conflict and gain media attention. Their sole focus is on taking control of the Peninsula Tennis Club on their terms is counterproductive, disrupting the facility and crowding out the customers, doing nothing to improve their standing in the community.

The pickleball group falsely claims that the Peninsula could absorb the loss of half of its jobs by ending its clinics, classes, leagues, high school programs, and only allowing social tennis on the remaining courts. Eliminating these programs would rob Point Loma High School’s tennis program of its 30-year home courts and dismantle prized instructional programs and 11 league teams.

The impact of this nonsensical approach would destroy the community on the peninsula that has been built up over 40 years by significantly reducing the availability of courts and related community services. This will erode memberships and reduce financial support for the club.

Us proposal for a self-contained pickleball facility allows the pickleball community to partner with the Robb Field community to achieve its goals without destroying the Peninsula Tennis Club.