Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more





Can lightning strike twice in the space of a week against the reigning Stanley Cup champions? After knocking out the Avalanche 5-0 last Thursday, Andrei Vasilevskiy and his team have their work cut out in pursuit of a close performance. Even with Cale Makar still sidelined for Colorado. Other highlights from Tuesday include a head-to-head showdown between two goaltending heavyweights as the leading Bruins visit the Central-stopping Stars. Assuming both Linus Ullmark and Jake Oettinger get the sign for their respective teams. Keep in mind that forward Jamie Benn – who competes regularly – is essentially a point/game player in his career against Boston. Elsewhere, the Kraken are hoping to get two after beating (barely) the Flyers over the weekend and salvaging a few points from an otherwise horrible East Coast road trip. Unfortunately, Winnipeg and a date with Connor Hellebuyck don’t offer the softest landing spots in the west. Early in the evening, we could be treated to an NHL goalkeeper debut when the Senators visit Bo Horvat and the Islanders. More on how that could unfold below. And the Capitals will be without Alex Ovechkin in their homeland with the Hurricanes. The star attacker is away to attend a family function. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 8 p.m., Enterprise Center, watch live on ESPN+ Regardless of who’s in the net – Jordan Binnington or, less commonly, Thomas Greiss – the Blues are conceding goals with a keen sense of generosity these days. Their 4.67/game rating since January 21 ranks among the “top” in the NHL. The Panthers have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. With Spencer Knight expected to start his first game since early January after Sergei Bobrovsky held his own on Monday, we could see the Blues turn up a few as well. 7:30 p.m., UBS Arena, watch live on ESPN+ Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> With Anton Forsberg and Cam Talbot eliminated and Mads Sogaard recovering from Monday’s 4-3 OT victory against the Flames, Kevin Mandolese is expected to make his first NHL start on Tuesday. Mandolese, solid in his previous ECHL stint, has struggled largely this season with the AHL Belleville Senators (3.60 GAA/.879 SV%). Otherwise, Ottawa’s defense isn’t exactly top notch in the league. The islanders have to turn this into some productive hay. Also see: 7 p.m., Center Bell, watch live on ESPN+ Mid-range fantasy attackers Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Montreal Canadiens (16.5%): The 24-year-old debutant is currently having the time of his hockey life. Harvey-Pinard skates on a top line with Josh Anderson and Nick Suzuki and has six goals and two assists in seven games. That amounts to a whopping 3.4 fantasy points/game. Love this sparkling streaming/Daily-Fantasy asset against the visiting Blackhawks. Also see: Mid-range fantasy defenders Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (55.0%): The Florida defender scores like a fantasy asset when he’s not actually one to score a lot these days, thanks to a healthy amount of shots, blocked shots and hits. The top-pair/powerplay asset is also more than capable of putting up a real point or more in St. Louis, as he did in their last meeting (two assists) in November. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Also see: Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Keepers Tristan Jarry (projected), Pittsburgh Penguins (91.7%): If they want to have a reasonable chance of fighting off the Capitals, Islanders, Panthers, Sabers, etc. in securing a Wild Card spot in the East, the Penguins need Tristan Jarry to be fully fit and active. Luckily, they may have their No. 1 back in San Jose as early as Tuesday night. “I think there is a possibility,” said coach Mike Sullivan. Crosby and Co., still reeling from the weekend’s 6-0 defeat in Los Angeles, should step it up a notch against goalkeeper James Reimer (expected), who was recently sidelined by illness. Also see: Put them on the couch

