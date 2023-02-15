Newmarket, Ont. table tennis coach charged in sexual assault investigation involving a child – Toronto







A 38-year-old table tennis coach from Newmarket has been charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults involving a child, police said. York Regional Police said on February 11 that officers have launched an investigation into a table tennis coach after one of his students alleged several sexual assaults in the autumn of 2022. Police said the alleged attacks continued into 2023, when the female student was 13 years old. Officers said the alleged incidents occurred during private lessons at the man's home, where he runs a club called JF Table Tennis Club.

"Detectives believe he has had access to children through his coaching," police said in a press release. "Detectives are releasing his photo and urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward." Jianfei Sun, 38, has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

York Regional Police / handout

Police said Jianfei Sun, 38, from Newmarket, has been charged with soliciting sexual assault and three counts of assault and sexual interference against a person under the age of 16.

