Cal placed 11th in AVCA Preseason Poll





Bears pick up where they left off in 2022

BERKELEY The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its Preseason Coaches Poll Tuesday morning, ranking the California beach volleyball team as the No. 11 program in the country. This is the Bears’ second straight season to start in that spot and it’s the same spot they’ve finished the last three seasons. They have been ranked in the AVCA’s top-13 in every poll since April 23, 2018. Cal will look to build on a historic 2022 season in which the Bears posted a 26-14 overall record, finished third in the Pac-12 Championship and made their first appearance in the NCAA Championship. The team’s total wins set a new record for the fledgling program, and its six wins over ranked teams was the most since 2019. Cal returns 10 student-athletes from last year’s team, including this season’s junior captainsBrooke BuchnerseniorAinsley Radelland fifth year seniorAshley Delgado. Radell begins the season ranked ninth in program history with a career-high 53 wins after having 34 wins last year in second place in the lineup, which was the most of any player in Cal history . The duo of Radell and Delgado enjoyed a strong finish to the season going 3-0 at the Pac-12 Tournament, earning them Pac-12 All-Tournament Team honors, while also recording an NCAA Tournament win at court two over Louisiana State. JuniorMaya Gessneralso returns for her senior year after earning the fifth most single-season wins in Cal history last year with 26. She did so by playing in all five lineup positions, a feat that earned her a spot on the All -Pac-12 second-place team. In addition to the returners, the Bears welcomed two transfers last summer that they hope will have an immediate impact on the team.Liz Waters-Leigacomes to Berkeley from Florida State, where she achieved a career record of 34-9. She’s inSierra Caffomaking the trip west from LSU after enjoying a 23-5 record for the Tigers last season. Caffo earned AVCA Top Flight status, calling her one of the best in the country at No. 5. The 2023 season is just around the corner and the Bears will kick off with four games in Los Angeles on February 24-25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2023/2/14/beach-volleyball-cal-picked-11th-in-avca-preseason-poll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos