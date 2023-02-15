Connect with us

Ohio State football ranks high on ESPN's very early 2023 SP+ Rankings

Ohio State football ranks high on ESPN's very early 2023 SP+ Rankings

 


Ohio State football is consistently at or near the top of ESPN’s SP+ rankings during the past years.

The predictive formula used by Bill Connelly includes recurring production, recruiting, recent history and other data that ESPN says is built as a pace and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most enduring and predictable aspects of football. These are simply off-season power rankings based on the information we’ve been able to gather so far.

Of course, with a ton of skill position players returning to the offensive side of the ball and recent success on the field and recruiting, you’d expect Ohio State to rank pretty high in the projections for the 2023 season, despite the loss of quarterback CJ Stroud . to the NFL version. You wouldn’t be wrong.

In fact, theESPN SP+ rankings projections (subscription required) Ohio State have one of the top teams in the country again, but just how high? We’re going to take you through the top 25 based on whatever formula to make the college football sausage ESPN is making at this early moment.

Where is Ohio State compared to teams like Alabama, Michigan, USC, Clemson, Georgia and others? Let’s find out.

25

Wisconsin badgers

December 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 14.3
Offensive SP+: 30.6 (No. 46)
Defensive SP+: 16.4 (No. 11)

24

Kentucky wildcat strikes

October 27, 2018; Columbia, Missouri; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium / Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 14.5
Offensive SP+: 28.5 (No. 59)
Defensive SP+: 14.0 (No. 6)

23

Mississippi state

December 26, 2016; Saint Petersburg, Florida; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 14.8
Offensive SP+: 37.0 (No. 23)
Defensive SP+: 22.3 (No. 35)

22

Kansas Wildcats

November 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 14.8
Offensive SP+: 36.1 (No. 29)
Defensive SP+: 21.4 (No. 28)

21

UCLA Bruins

November 15, 2020; Pasadena, California; UCLA Bruins quarterback Parker McQuarrie (9) leads players to the locker room after warming up for a game against the California Golden Bears in the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 15.0
Offensive SP+: 40.2 (No. 11)
Defensive SP+: 25.2 (No. 55)

20

Florida Gators

September 3, 2022; Gainesville; Florida Gators tight end Keon Zipperer (9) and linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) embrace after defeating the Utah Utes at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klemement – USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 15.1
Offensive SP+: 37.3 (No. 22)
Defensive SP+: 22.2 (No. 34)

19

TCU Horned Frogs

November 19, 2022; Waco, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game-winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 15.4
Offensive SP+: 36.5 (No. 27)
Defensive SP+: 21.1 (No. 27)

18

Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin stares at the scoreboard during the Texas Bowl game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston. USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 16.7
Offensive SP+: 38.5 (No. 18)
Defensive SP+: 21.8 (No. 33)

17

Texas A&M Aggies

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 14.3
Offensive SP+: 30.6 (No. 46)
Defensive SP+: 16.4 (No. 11)

16

Washington Huskies

November 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington; Washington Huskies run back Richard Newton (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (66, right) after he rushed for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field in Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson – USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 18.7
Offensive SP+: 41.9 (No. 7)
Defensive SP+: 32.2 (No. 40)

15

Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen

WATCH: What Irish coach Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State postgame

September 3, 2022; Columbus; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 18.9
Offensive SP+: 36.6 (No. 25)
Defensive SP+: 17.7 (No. 15)

14

Oklahoma earlier

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) previously during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, September 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. The Oklahoman

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 18.9
Offensive SP+: 41.2 (No. 9)
Defensive SP+: 22.3 (No. 36)

13

Utah Utah

Twitter Responds to Ohio State's CFP Opportunities After Utah Upsets USC

December 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada; Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the second half of the Pac-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 19.0
Offensive SP+: 39.5 (No. 12)
Defensive SP+: 20.5 (No. 25)

12

Clemson Tigers

December 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Rich Story-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 20.0
Offensive SP+: 36.4 (No. 28)
Defensive SP+: 16.5 (No. 12)

11

Seminoles of the state of Florida

College football Week 3 best bets | Buckeye's wire

September 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) dodges a tackle from Louisiana State Tigers defense end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Melina Myers – USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 20.9
Offensive SP+: 36.6 (No. 26)
Defensive SP+: 15.7 (No. 8)

10

USC Trojans

January 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley chats with quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 21.3
Offensive SP+: 45.3 (No. 3)
Defensive SP+: 24.1 (No. 46)

9

Texas Longhorns

December 29, 2022; San Antonio; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian (left) and wide receiver Casey Cain (88) react during the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies at the Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 21.4
Offensive SP+: 39.2 (No. 14)
Defensive SP+: 17.8 (No. 16)

8

Oregon ducks

September 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 21.6
Offensive SP+: 44.2 (No. 4)
Defensive SP+: 22.7 (No. 38)

7

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to officials during the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 23.5
Offensive SP+: 41.1 (No. 10)
Defensive SP+: 17.5 (No. 14)

6

Tennessee Volunteers

November 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heup leaves the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 24.1
Offensive SP+: 46.0 (No. 2)
Defensive SP+: 21.8 (No. 32)

5

Penn State Nittany Lions

Five Reasons Why Penn State Could Trouble Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin screams during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 24.4
Offensive SP+: 37.9 (No. 21)
Defensive SP+: 13.5 (No. 5)

4

Alabama crimson tide

October 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 27.5
Offensive SP+: 43.4 (No. 5)
Defensive SP+: 15.9 (No. 9)

3

Michigan Wolverines

November 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 28.8
Offensive SP+: 41.8 (No. 8)
Defensive SP+: 13.0 (No. 4)

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Predicts every game on Ohio State's 2023 football schedule

November 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Head coach Ryan Day watches the warmup for their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Brooke LaValley – The Columbus Dispatch

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 30.0
Offensive SP+: 46.3 (No. 1)
Defensive SP+: 16.3 (No. 10)

1

Georgian bulldogs

January 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana; Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock presents the championship trophy to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (right) after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Split the numbers

Projected SP+: 31.7
Offensive SP+: 42.4 (No. 6)
Defensive SP+: 10.7 (No. 2)

