Michigan State tennis player talks about lockdown after shooting
Michigan State tennis player talks about lockdown after shooting
Tennis player Nicole Conard was one of thousands of Michigan State University students who feared for their lives when a active shooter opened fire on campus Monday night.
Like most, the 22-year-old frantically went into lockdown when she got a notification about the mass shooting on her phone. Conard, a college graduate student, barricaded the front door of her apartment, went down to the basement with her three roommates, and turned off all the lights. She started hearing countless police cars go by and followed all the alerts on her phone.
“Every sound that was heard was reported,” Conard told NBC Sports on Tuesday. “So we thought there were several shooters at once. We thought dozens of people were shot.”
Conard’s apartment is located about half a mile from where the active shooter is believed to be at around 8:18 p.m. ET.
“He was on foot … I don’t think anyone was really safe at that point,” Conard said. “We were really frustrated that they couldn’t get him for almost four hours… Everyone was literally shaking and crying.”
Anthony Dwayne McRae, the 43-year-old suspect, was first at Berkey Hall, an academic building on campus, and then at MSU Union, a popular place for students to eat and study.
According to college police, McRae has no connection to MSU and shot himself miles from campus.
Conard graduated from Dartmouth College in 2022 with a double major in psychology and government. Because Ivy Leagues canceled two seasons of athletics due to COVID-19, she was left with two years of collegiate tennis.
She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in criminal law at MSU.
“It really motivates me to continue studying [criminal justice] and try to make a difference, because this keeps happening,” said Conard. “This is the 67th shooting in the US this year… Not much I can do right now, but… hopefully I can… be part of the solution. “
Since Monday night, Conard said she had a virtual team meeting with her coach, who made Wednesday’s practice optional and offered several resources of support the team was looking for.
While all sporting events are canceled for a 48-hour period, the women’s tennis team’s game against Marshall University on Friday has been postponed to Saturday.
Other events affected include the men’s basketball game, as the Spartans would host Minnesota on Wednesday night, along with the men’s tennis team, which would host Drake on Wednesday. It is unclear whether these matches will be moved to a later date.
The women’s basketball team will play at Purdue on Wednesday, but it’s not known how that game will be affected.
The school also canceled classes until Monday morning, which Conard is relieved about as she normally has classes at Berkey Hall on Thursday nights.
“It would be hard to walk in there in two days to essentially the same classroom where all of that happened,” Conard said. “I can’t even imagine the people who were in that classroom ever wanting to go back to that building.”
On Tuesday afternoon, University Police identified three of the murdered suspects: Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson. Five others remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, including some friends of Conard teammates.
“My teammate … her friends got shot and they’re in critical condition in the hospital and we haven’t really gotten any updates on how they’re doing,” said Conard. “So my teammate is really shaken up. She didn’t even join our team Zoom meeting because she’s just really shattered at the moment.”
Despite the events that have transpired, Conard wants to “resume life” from Wednesday morning by attending a training.
“I’m going to try to get back to my daily routine,” Conard said. “As sad as it sounds, but that’s the way it goes.”
Most of all, Conard says she’s grateful for the perspective she’s gained through the experience and the support she’s received from people she hasn’t spoken to in years.
“It reminds us what’s most important and to really appreciate every second we have with the ones we love,” she said.
