UND hockey freshman Ben Strinden continues his family legacy at the University of North Dakota – InForum





“I just think I was meant to be here,” said UND freshman Ben Strinden. “It’s a dream come true.” It has been a family affair for the Strinden name at the University of North Dakota. UND freshman hockey, Ben Strinden, continues the legacy and brings the third generation into the Fighting Hawks community. Ben’s dream of wearing the kelly green has finally come true. “Growing up I never really thought about NHL teams or anything like that. It was always University of North Dakota,” said Ben. the suite here. I’m just super blessed to be able to fulfill that dream. “ Ben’s first game in the Fighting Hawks jersey, his family and friends were all in the stands wearing jerseys with “Strinden” on their backs. He said it was a very special moment, but one important person was missing from the crowd. “My grandfather couldn’t see it play, which is a shame, of course, but I know he enjoys the games in heaven. It’s great.” Ben’s grandfather, Earl Strinden, a North Dakota state legislator, served the UND community for more than 25 years. He served as Executive Vice President and CEO of the UND Alumni Association and Foundation. Earl passed away in October, just days after the Fighting Hawks season started. “He had a little bit of dementia when he was near the end of his life, but he sent me voicemails every day congratulating me on my dedication to the University of North Dakota,” Ben said with a smile. “Obviously it made me laugh every day, and I still listen to it. He was a great man.” Even without his grandpa in the stands, Ben takes his grandpa’s advice to heart. “One of his famous sayings was, let the woodpile go higher,” he said. “So whatever you do, try to add to it, try to do something about it. He taught me a lot.” I asked, “What impression do you hope to make in college as you grow through this program?” Ben said, “Just like my grandpa said, I want to keep the woodpile higher than when I came here. So I’m just going to do the little things, whether that’s being a positive leader or just being nice to everyone I’m with here in come in. I just want to leave the woodpile higher up at the University of North Dakota.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/sports/college/und-hockey-freshman-ben-strinden-continues-his-family-legacy-at-the-university-of-north-dakota The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos