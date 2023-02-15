SC appoints former top judge to clean up Hyderabad Cricket Association





Hyderabad: Finally giving hope to cricket fans seeking a purge of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed former Supreme Court Judge L. Nageshwara Rao to “clean up the mess”. Judge Rao, himself a cricketer and known for his integrity, recently put the Indian Olympic Association in order and prepared the electoral college. He was asked by the Supreme Court to lead the amendment of the IOA Constitution. A three-member Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justice SK Kaul, Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Aravind Kumar, noted that Justice Rao would be fit to be appointed as the head of the HCA’s one-member committee. It ordered the HCA to extend all aid to Judge Rao. “I have heard the news and am waiting for the order. I have to start the study (of the HCA),” Judge Rao countered Deccan chronicle. The decision of the SC bench, taken while considering applications for seeking timely conduct of polls at the HCA, will end incumbent president Mohd Azharuddin’s reign over the cricketing body even after his term expires , and will also scrap the highly controversial oversight committee, one most of whose members have, albeit tacitly, given their full support to Azharuddin. The guidance committee consists of former judge Nisar Ahmed Kakru, DGP Anjani Kumar, former cricketer Venkatapathy Raju and Vanka Prathap. The committee is split with Kakru on one side while the remaining three members are on the other side. Deccan chronicle carried a series of reports highlighting the alleged corruption at HCA, particularly selling tickets on the black market during international matches and selecting undersized players for the Ranji team after taking bribes from them. The latest report, “HCA supervisor panel report raises doubts,” published in these columns on Feb. 1, highlighted the biased approach of the majority committee members towards Azharuddin, shedding allegations against him and postponing the polls under the pretext of electoral college review. In a blow to the majority members of the oversight committee who allegedly tried to delay the elections that ended because of HCA, the apex court said: “We believe that the deadlock must be ended and fair elections held .” …

