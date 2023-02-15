DPD says giving Auburn football WR snaps ‘terrible decision’ by Browns





Former Auburn football wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was not endorsed Dawg pound dailythe FanSided site dedicated to his pro team, the Browns – with the decision to even give him photos in 2022, called a “terrible decision” by DPD’s Greg Newland. Schwartz went backwards playing with Jacoby Brissett — his last game he saw shots happened to be Deshaun Watson’s first week in Week 13 — this past season, winning most of his distance as a rusher. His lone touchdown came on a reverse run play against the Buccaneers on November 27. According to Newland, Schwartz’s mere presence in the queue was “beyond frustrating” and his snaps were probably more amenable to younger talent who he believes have more chance of a future in Cleveland: “One of the biggest question marks in the 2022 season was who would be the third receiver? Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, and Michael Woods would all get a chance, and frankly, they would all take a hit. “What was more than frustrating was that Schwartz got shots every game. In 11 total games, he had four receptions for 51 yards, but felt like he was in the game at least 10 or 15 snaps per game, just eating reps for the younger guys. “Schwartz has an extremely limited route tree, struggles to catch the ball and doesn’t even have the ability to kick back. The only threat he posed was an end-around, which teams immediately lined up when he got moving. “Berry is very proud of drafting Schwarts in the third round, but it’s time to let this one go and finally get someone some shots who has a chance to fill the void.” Anthony Schwartz was the second highest Auburn football WR draft pick in the Gus Malzahn era In 2020, Schwartz became the second-highest Auburn football wide receiver during the Gus Malzahn era behind Sammy Coates, who was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft with the 87th overall pick. Schwartz was selected four slots later with the 91st pick in his draft class. The highest drafted wideout during this millennium is Tim Carter, who was a 2002 second-round draft pick for the Giants. Schwartz was one of the few big success stories at the wideout position for AU over the past decade, but his future in Cleveland is unclear given the lack of effort to establish chemistry between him and Watson. He’s shown enough to be on an NFL roster, so finding the right fit will be the difference between whether he stays at the top level of professional football or whether Schwartz has to try in the USFL or XFL.

