Completed day one of the 2023 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Live swim results GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. North Carolina took the lead after day one 202 points behind two podiums in the women’s 3-meter diving event, while NC State leads the men’s after a podium finish in the 1-meter diving event to secure a pair of relay wins . The championships last through Saturday. North Carolina junior Aranza Vazquez won the 10-foot crown, earning a score of 381.85 over six dives. Miami’s Mia Vallee finished second behind her as the senior posted a score of 367.20. The Tar Heels finished with two on the podium as redshirt senior Emily Grund took third, scoring 350.90. Virginia’s women’s 200-meter individual medley relay time of 1:31.73 broke ACC, NCAA, ACC Championship, US Open, and American records. 2022 ACC Championships. NC State finished second in 1:33.02, followed by Louisville in third in 1:34.23. North Carolina’s time of 1:34.70 ensured all four times met NCAA A standards for automatic qualification for the NCAA Championships. The Cavaliers captured the women’s 800-meter freestyle relay title in 6:55.15, ahead of Louisville who placed second in 6Z:57.51 and NC State who placed third in 6:59.22. All three podium finish times earned NCAA A-cuts. NC States men won the 200-meter medley relay in 1:22.25. The Wolfpacks team of Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje and David Curtiss just defeated Virginia, who finished second in 1:23.03. Louisville placed third in 1:23.59, making the top three times NCAA A-cuts. The Wolfpack added their second relay win of the night by swimming a 6:10.65 in the men’s 800-meter freestyle relay, with Louisville finishing second in 6:11.26 and Virginia Tech taking third in 6:14.86. All three top times earned NCAA A-cuts. Miami junior Max Flory was crowned champion in the men’s 1 meter with his score of 408.15, the only diver to break 400 points. North Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins took second place with 395.75 points and NC States Renato Calderaro was third with 374.35. The championships continue with preliminary events on Wednesday at 9:30 am. Wednesday’s finals events begin at 5:30 p.m. They are broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and can also be accessed through the WatchESPN app. Direct links to the ACCNX feeds and live swim and dive results are available at theACC.com. Women’s Standings (through 3 events) 1.North Carolina, 202

2.Virginia, 166

3.Louisville, 160

4. NC State, 140

5. Notre Dame, 126

6. State of Florida, 118

7.Miami, 112

8.Virginia Tech, 111

9. Duke, 107

10. Pitt, 84

11.Georgia Tech, 76

12.Boston College, 60 Men’s Standings (through 3 events) 1. NC State, 196

2.Louisville, 147

3.Virginia, 145

4.Virginia Tech, 137

5. Pitt, 133.5

6.Louisville, 130.5

7. State of Florida, 115

8.Virginia, 104

9. Duke, 82

10.Georgia Tech, 74

11.Miami, 74

12.Boston College, 32 Events overview

Wednesday February 15 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, ladies 1 meter Wednesday 16 February – 5.30 pm – Final

200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Women’s 1 Meter Thursday February 16 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3m Thursday 16 February – 5.30 pm – Final

400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men’s 3m Friday February 17 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

200 fly, 100 back, 100 chest, women’s platform Friday 17 February – 5.30 pm – Final

200 fly, 100 back, 100 chest, women’s platform, 400 medley relay Saturday February 18 – 9.30 am – Preliminary rounds

200 back, 100 free, 200 chest, men’s platform Saturday, February 18 – 2 p.m. – Final

1650 free (Early Heats-Finals) Saturday 18 February – 5.30 pm – Final

1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, men’s platform, 400 free relay

