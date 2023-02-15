Pair of backup keepers that shine when needed most

Especially for Yahoo Sports

In this space, we take a look at which NHL players see their fantasy hockey values ​​go up or down from week to week.

This week’s article features a Brock Star on the island, Toffoli on a roll, Klingberg warming up, a new No. 1 goaltender in the desert (with the usual No. 1 down with an injury), and Seattle’s netminder that collapses.

Firstliners (risers)

Brock Nelson, C, NYI

Quickly, of the players who have been with the Islanders all season, who leads the team in points?

That’s right, it’s Nelson. He has hit the scoresheet in 10 games in a row, including Saturday, with six goals and 12 points over that stretch. During the season, Nelson has scored 21 goals and 51 points in 56 games, which puts him just eight points short of the best 59 he scored in 72 games last season. Enjoy the ride if you have Nelson in your league.

Nick Schmaltz, RW, AZ

On an elite team, Schmaltz would probably fit on the second or third line. In Arizona, he sees top minutes and has succeeded in that role for the most part. Last year, Schmaltz set a record high of 23 goals and 59 points in 63 games while skating with Clayton Keller. This season, despite missing just over a month with an injury and with a similar placement on the line, Schmaltz is up to 14 goals, 35 points, 78 shots at net and an even plus-minus rating in 38 matches. Schmaltz has also been hot lately, with seven goals and seven plus-7-rated assists in his last eight games.

Tyler Toffoli, LW, CGY

Toffoli has been relatively consistent throughout his career, recording at least 43 points in seven of his last nine seasons. This season is no exception, as Toffoli is on track to surpass the career-high 58 points he scored with LA in 2015-16 with 19 goals and 24 assists in 52 games. Toffoli has also been on a roll lately, with four goals and two assists in his last four games. Calgary barely hold on to the second wild card spot in the West and will need Toffoli to keep producing for any chance of retaining that position.

Sam Reinhart, RW, FLA

The Florida sunshine worked wonders for Reinhart last year as he scored career highs in goals (33), assists (49) and points (82). This year has not been as successful for the winger, but Reinhart’s game remains hot with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his last 13 games. The Panthers have been up and down a lot this year, which contributed to Reinhart’s slight drop in production. If the team can find a way to stay sane, they have a realistic shot at a wild card spot, which will also require solid performance from Reinhart.

John Klingberg, D, ANA

Klingberg left Dallas with a small bang, posting over 40 points (47) for the sixth time in eight years last season. He also finished with exactly 20 power play points, the fourth time he reached that level. Klingberg couldn’t find a long-term suitor in the market, so he signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Anaheim. To date, he has been a failure to put it nicely. But he’s shown signs of life recently, with five points over his last four games, which could boost interest in him ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Keep in mind, however, that he missed Sunday’s game with an unknown injury.

Moritz Seider, D, DET

Quietly, Seider has largely put his struggles at the start of the season behind him and has scored more often on the scoresheet in the past month. With two assists on Saturday, Seider has scored one goal and 15 points in 13 games over the past month. That output has boosted his season tally to three goals and 25 assists in 51 games, a far cry from the 50 he scored in 82 games, but still respectable. The additional numbers, in addition to shots on target, including time on ice, power play time on ice, hits and blocks, are in line with last season, boding well for future success.

Adin Hill G, LV

Hill had been relatively solid for Vegas, posting an 11-5-1 record with a 2.58 goals-against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage. He now gets the chance to run along to the runway at least for a short while Logan Thompson from week to week with a lower body injury. Las Vegas is in a lighter part of their schedule, so the number of games Hill sees may be minimal. But a starting goalie on a playoff-bound team has solid value in almost all formats and he took the win on Sunday, stopping 23 of 25 shots.

Adin Hill has been a godsend for Vegas and fantasy executives alike. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

Casey DeSmith, G, PIT

DeSmith’s time in the sun may be coming to an end soon, but he’s been a godsend for the Penguins. Of Tristan Jerry sidelined, DeSmith started his sixth game in a row on Saturday. He went 3-1-1 in his first five games while recording a .910 save percentage, albeit averaging 3.28 goals against. DeSmith was pulled after allowing three goals on 15 shots on Saturday and will return to his backup job once Jarry returns, which should be shortly as he practiced with the team this week.

Others include Mika Zibanejad, Elias Pettersson, Boone Jenner, Adam Henrique, Matt Duchene, Bo Horvat, Brandon Tanev, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Chris Kreider (Goal No. 250 as Ranger), Roope Hintz, Frank Vatrano, Quinn Hughes, Seth Jones , Aaron Ekblad, Jake Oettinger, Ville Husso, Jaroslav Halak and Jack Campbell.

Fourth Liners/Pers Boxer Shorts (Fallers)

Jack Eichel, C, LV

Eichel finally broke his goal drought on Thursday, lighting the lamp for the first time in 10 games and scoring his first point in six. He followed that up with another goal and assist, giving Eichel 17 points, 38 points, 147 shots at net and a plus-10 rating through 41 games overall, solid enough numbers, but not at the level that became his expected after his takeover of Buffel. Eichel has yet to really dominate in the desert, which will be necessary with Vegas struggling to maintain his top spot in the division. Perhaps his last two appearances are a sign that dominance is starting. If that happens, he’ll be a buy-low in fantasy.

Alexander Edler, D, LA

Edler has not scored a point in his last 19 games and sits with just one goal and six assists in 45 games. His ice time is down by three minutes per game and he’s also served as a bit of a healthy scratch lately. The kings will likely add a blueliner by the trade deadline, which could relegate Edler to seventh blueliner service, meaning he’ll be looking in from the outside. Feel free to continue.

Jonathan Huberdeau LW, CGY

Huberdeau has had a tough campaign in Calgary after posting a career-best 115 points in Florida last year. He got off to a brutal start and seemed to have turned the corner in January, only to find himself in the middle of a rough patch again afterwards. Huberdeau has five points, two goals and three assists in his last eight games, which is a mild hot streak for him this season, and sits with just 10 goals and 26 assists in 51 games. That output is a far cry from what Calgary expected when they split Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers.

Others include Jeff Carter, Jared McCann, Dominik Kubalik, Seth Jarvis, Dylan Guenther, and Marc-Andre Fleury.