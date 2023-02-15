Chinese table tennis team will host two selection events for ITTF WTTC Finals Durban-Xinhua





Members of team China and President of China Table Tennis Association (CTTA) Liu Guoliang pose for photos during the award ceremony at the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province on October 9, 2022. (Xinhua / Jiang Hongjing) The Chinese table tennis team plans to host two selection matches for the final of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — China’s table tennis team is organizing two competitions to select players for the upcoming ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals, the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) announced Tuesday. The first selection match will take place in Beijing February 18-23, while the second will take place after the WTT Singapore Smash, both consisting of men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed doubles. During the WTTC Asia Continental Stage in January, China secured the full quota at the WTTC Finals in Durban, South Africa from May 20-28, representing five places in both the men’s and women’s singles, and two berths each in the three doubles tournaments. According to the CTTA, winners in the singles categories of each of the two selection competitions earn direct qualifiers for the WTTC Finals, while for mixed doubles, only one pair will receive a ticket to the Durban tournament. Winning the men’s and women’s singles titles at the WTT Singapore Smash, scheduled for March 7-19, will be another way for Chinese paddlers to compete in the WTTC Finals. The remaining places of the Chinese team are determined by the coaching group based on the world ranking of the players, performance playing against opponents of other associations, technical characteristics and other factors. Coach Li Sun (center), players Wang Yidi (left) and Chen Xingtong of China react during the final of the women’s teams at the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province on October 8, 2022 (Xinhua/Liu Xu) “We hope to provide a platform for all players to compete in an open, fair and equitable manner. Whether they are Olympic champions or young players, they must fully unleash their potential in this process,” said Li Sun, who was appointed as team leader of the Chinese team. head coach in December last year. 16 male and 13 female players, all ranked among the Top 100 in the 2023 Week 5 ITTF singles world rankings, will participate in the first selection competition, including prominent figures Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng. Mixed doubles consisting of preliminary rounds and a main draw, as 11 pairs advance directly to the main draw and five other pairs qualify through the preliminary rounds. The first stage of the main draw is in a round-robin format, as players are divided into four groups. The top finishers from each group compete for the championship during the second stage, while playoffs and third-place matches are also played to determine the final position for each competitor. The CTTA said each player will earn respective ranking points, which serve as criteria for placement and grouping in the second selection competition.

