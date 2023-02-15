Notre Dame football Javontae Jean-Baptiste Ohio State Transfer

SOUTH BEND Javontae Jean-Baptiste had options after entering the transfer portal on the second day of January, less than 48 hours after playing in the College Football Playoff semifinal for ohio state.

Almost too many options.

The towering edge rusher, who packs 253 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame, considered offers from Mississippi and Texas during his 11 days of deliberation. Before landing a sixth-year graduate transfer to Notre Dame, he also thought about turning pro.

It was a heartbreaking decision, through the days and stressful, Jean-Baptiste recently said in his first media session at his new program. At the time it was still like, okay, do I really want to go back to college football or do I just declare it?

Playing in the South in the SEC or the Big 12 was attractive. It certainly would have been more convenient for his parents, Jerry and Lisa, who moved to the Atlanta area years ago, even as Jean-Baptiste graduated from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ

Unlike his first recruiting experience, Jean-Baptiste as a four-star candidate booming late in the 2018 drawing class knew what to prioritize this time around.

After being in the business for five years, I didn’t really care for the flash and glamour, he said. The second time around, it’s definitely more of a business/adult decision. The first time you take all these visits. You see different schools. Your eyes are big, but once you’re in them, you know how to see through everything.

Notre Dame’s selling points were also evident, especially after outgoing All-America defensive end Isaiah Foskey took time from his preliminary preparations to talk things through with his potential successor.

Irish position coaches Al Washington (Defensive Line) and Nick Sebastian (Assistant Defensive Line) were also trusted allies. Both were employed by Ohio State before moving to Notre Dame last season.

I wanted to see what program could use me, Jean-Baptiste said, and help me get even better at small aspects (of the game).

While Washington coached the Buckeye linebackers from 2019-21, Jean-Baptiste pulled up to him for extended post-workout talks and in his office before practice.

I’d say we came close, said Jean-Baptiste, who was responsible for 49 quarterback pressures, including nine sacks, over the past four seasons at Ohio State.

The connection to Sebastian, better known as Sea Bass, might have been even stronger.

That’s my dog, said Jean-Baptiste. That’s really my man. Even when I needed time to just talk to someone about my day-to-day (life), he was always there for me.

Setting the precedent

In the end, familiarity wore off the day before Notre Dame.

Those connections included another big personality with an electric smile: Audric Estime.

Products of the same youth football program Spring Valley (NY) Hornets near the New Jersey state line, Jean-Baptiste was three years older and a running star.

Khadar Estime, Audric’s older brother who graduated with a business degree from Monmouth University last spring, is said to have scrimmed with and against Jean-Baptiste. However, this will be the first collaboration between the passrusher and the blue carpet that he considers a younger brother.

The Javontae team set the precedent that influenced guys like Audric, Lennie Rogers, commissioner of coaches for the Hornets program at the time, said in a phone interview. The Javontae team went far every year. It was a team pretty much made up of the best kids in that city, and then it attracted kids from other cities. That’s how Audric ended up there.

A starring role for the Spring Valley Hornets often led to a golden ticket with one of North Jersey’s Catholic football powers in the former Big North United, now known as the Super Red Conference. Jean-Baptiste later became New Jersey’s Defensive Player of the Year, as did Howard Cross III, Estimes’ teammate at St. Joseph Regional and again at Notre Dame.

Estime, with an epic 2020 season, did even better and won player of the year recognition.

Rogers, a probation officer in New York’s Rockland County, has followed Jean-Baptiste’s football career since he was 7 and Estimes since age 9. Rogers believes the pipeline once again prevailed to lead Jean-Baptiste to Notre Dame.

I definitely think it played a role, said Rogers, 44. That’s the comfort zone there. We live in a small town. Audric and Javontae always kept in touch through social media. If you look at Audric’s posts, Javontae refers to him as Little Bro. That was always an interesting dynamic, even when they played at Ohio State last year.

Connection in childhood

On the field for just 16 defensive shots in the 2022 season opener, a 21-10 comeback victory for Ohio State, Jean-Baptiste made his only tackle that night against the speedy Chris Tyree, not the 230-pound Estime.

However, there is no regret, especially now that they are teammates.

It’s great, said Jean-Baptiste. I played with his brother and he was on the team below. I just grew up with him, even though we didn’t play on the same little league team, it was great just knowing him and being able to talk to him a lot. When I see his progression throughout his life, it’s great to see.

When asked about his memory of pre-teen Estime, Jean-Baptiste smiled.

He was definitely skinnier, he said. Now it is definitely filled in.

Estime, as his teammates have learned, is an enthusiastic, if wildly off-key, karaoke singer. However, his pitch on the recruiting front was decidedly more convincing.

I certainly had conversations with him to see what everything was like here, said Jean-Baptiste. He told me it’s a great program, a team. It’s really a team-oriented style, and the coaches really push their players hard and that’s just for the betterment of themselves.

Even though he’s only been on campus for a month, Jean-Baptiste is already there. With little insistence, he throws out one of his signature riddles to break the ice.

Example: Which three-letter word begins with gas?

Answer: Auto.

Jean-Baptiste is also an accomplished video gamer and enjoys interacting with fans as he streams his marathon sessions live while playing Apex, Warzone, and Fortnite. He took over the hobby from his older brother Jerry, 35.

For me, gaming is something I’ve always done all my life, he said. As a child and when I saw what my older brother was doing, I always wanted to do the same. When he started streaming my games, he played with friends and teammates.

Thanks to his soccer platform, Jean-Baptiste quickly built up a following through his Twitch.tv channel called headshotsxjb.

(Friends) were like, man, you’re good and you’ve got a personality. Why not start streaming? he said. So I recorded it there, and it went well. Sometimes it slows down during the season. I can’t always stream every day and the hours (dedicate) to put in there. I have to be focused.

Oklahoma State nickel safety and grad transfer Thomas Harper was in Stillwater with two of Jean-Baptistes associates from his senior year in Columbus: former Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and transfer safety Tanner McAlister.

I heard he’s just an athlete, Harper said of Jean-Baptiste. Especially when I see him running here he looks like a big skill (player) rather than a D-lineman. I’m just really excited to see him put the pads on and get past the rush.

Freshman defensive lineman Devan Houstan, a fellow mid-year student, has found Jean-Baptiste to be a calming, informative resource.

He’s been great, Houstan said. He’s a really nice guy, a down to earth guy. He’s like me. He knows when to joke. He has learned a lot. The man played five seasons of college football. He’s got a lot in his pocket.

And it all started with the Spring Valley Hornets.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on Twitter @MikeBerardino.