Sports
Tennis player with dwarfism must compete in a wheelchair, even though he doesn’t use one
As it happens6:33Tennis player with dwarfism must compete in a wheelchair, even though he doesn’t use one
Kai Ryan dreams of representing his country at the Paralympic Games, but current tennis rules may prevent him from doing so.
The Australian teen has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. He does not use a wheelchair. But the only Paralympic tennis classifications are for wheelchair tennis, so that’s what he’s been playing for the past few months.
It is not without challenges.
“You have to push the chair, you have to hit the ball,” said 17-year-old Ryan As it happens host Nil Kksal. “Plus, it’s also harder with the shorter arms.”
A few months ago, his father, Nathan Ryan, started a petition on change.org calling for the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the sport’s global governing body, to officially endorse adaptive standing tennis as a category. This is a form of tennis for people with a physical disability that plays standing up.
He noted that while his son can play in the wheelchair, not all athletes with disabilities can.
The petition also calls on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to include permanent adaptive classifications for tennis in the 2024 Paralympic Games. By Tuesday, the petition had more than 18,000 signatures.
Reached for comment, the IPC said decisions on the classification of Para athletes and the proposal of medal events for the Paralympics related to tennis are up to the ITF.
It also said that wheelchair tennis will be the only form of tennis to take place at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, as the sports program and calendar have already been finalized. Wheelchair tennis is also currently the only ITF sport approved to compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
The ITF says it should conduct research into the “number of athletes by country and competitive drive” to better understand whether other tennis categories should be adopted.
“The ITF has demonstrated its willingness to be as inclusive as possible, although we recognize there is always more to do and athletes we can better serve,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Coming back from an injury
Kai, who hails from Newcastle, Australia, met his idol, tennis pro Roger Federer, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the Australian Open ten years ago. He says it was the “best moment ever” and he has been playing tennis ever since.
Kai’s Paralympic pursuits and competitive nature led him to take up wheelchair tennis a few months ago.
Both father and son agree that Kai is pretty good,considering that he was runner-up twice in the ITF Junior Futures Tournament.
Still, it has been a challenging transition.
“I mean, he’s been playing standing tennis for the last 10 years,” said Kai’s father. “It’s something new for him to learn because he doesn’t need a chair during the day either.”
But Nathan says he never imagined that those difficulties would lead to his son getting hurt.
In November, Kai suffered a serious injury while confined to a wheelchair.
“Basically, I just went down a hill with a wheelchair and it sort of flipped,” said Kai.
He was unable to walk for a few weeks after the injury and needs physical therapy. And while he’s not ready to compete again, he’s slowly restarting his training and classes.
“It was hard for him and it was hard to see him,” Nathan said. “[The injury] changed my life there for a while and it looks like it’s starting to get better now, which is great.”
Fighting for a ‘fully inclusive sport’
Nathan said many other athletes with disabilities have been barred from competing in Paralympic tennis, and if the ITF expands its classifications it can only lead to a more inclusive sport.
“It’s people, you know, amputees or short stature, cerebral palsy. People, you know, with[out] upper limbs that can’t possibly play in a wheelchair that miss it,” Nathan said
“There’s a huge amount of people who want to represent their country, who want to represent their country. And I think if they open it up to all those people, it’s just going to grow the sport and make it a fully inclusive sport.”
He says that many other sports already have better adapted rules. Badminton, for example, was introduced at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and has six categories, four standing and two wheelchair.
“Tennis is a bit behind the times and that needs to change,” said Nathan.
When that happens, you can bet that Kai will be there, racket in hand.
When asked how it would feel to participate in the Paralympic Games, he didn’t hesitate for a second: “Best feeling ever.”
