NJ hockey: NJSIAA Tournament brackets, schedule





The NJSIAA ice hockey tournament was seeded on Tuesday based on powerpoints from each team’s top 14 games. Brackets become official at noon Wednesday. Group C has a play-in round on February 19. The opening round must be completed on February 23 and the second on February 27. Public B semifinals are March 1 at Codey Arena. Audience C is in the Mennen Arena the same day. Non-public semi-finals are on March 2 at the Mennen Arena, along with the public A semi-finals. The first round of the girls’ tournament must be played on February 23 and the second on February 27. The girls’ semifinals are scheduled for March 2. All matches are played by the better seeded teams. All five finals, three public, non-public and girls, will be played on March 6 at the Prudential Center. public a No. 16 Central Regional at No. 1 Westfield; No. 9 Manalapan at No. 8 Ridgewood; No. 12 Watchung Hills at No. 5 Hillsborough; No. 13 Freehold Twp. on Hunterdon Central No. 4; No. 14 South at No. 3 Livingston; No. 11 Bridgewater-Raritan to No. 6 Monroe; No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Passaic Tech; No. 15 West Orange at No. 2 Ridge Public B No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood at No. 1 Northern Highlands; No. 9 Glen Rock at No. 8 Rumson-Fair Haven; No. 13 West Morris at No. 4 Chatham; No. 14 Roxbury at No. 3 Randolph; No. 11 Mendham on No. 6 Ramapo; No. 10 Mahwah at No. 7 Middletown South; No. 15 Montville at No. 2 Middletown North Public C No. 17 Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley at No. 17 Paramus/Hackensack/Lyndhurst, winner at No. 1 Governor Livingston/New Providence; No. 24 Lacey/Barnegat to No. 9 Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta United; No. 25 Mount Olive/Hopatcong/Hackettstown at No. 8 Toms River East/Toms River South; No. 28 High Point/Kittatinny/Wallkill Valley at No. 5 Verona/Glen Ridge; No. 21 Park Regional at No. 12 Howell/Matawan; No. 20 Hopewell Valley/Montgomery at No. 13 Ocean Twp./Monmouth/Shore, winner at No. 4 Morris Knolls/Morris Hills; No. 19 Bernards/Somerville/Middlesex at No. 14 Tenafly/Cresskill/Leonia, winner at No. 3 Colonia/Iselin Kennedy/Woodbridge; No. 22 Clifton/Cedar Grove/Passaic Valley at No. 11 Robbinsville/Allentown; No. 27 Old Tappan/New Milford/Demarest at No. 6 Brick Twp./Brick Memorial; No. 26 River Dell/Emerson/Westwood at No. 7 Pascack Valley/Pascack Hills; No. 23 Nottingham/Hamilton East/Hamilton West at No. 10 Manasquan/Point Pleasant Beach; No. 18 Lakeland/Hawthorne/Waldwick at No. 15 Jackson Liberty/Jackson Memorial/Point Pleasant Borough, winner at No. 2 West Essex/Caldwell Private No. 17 Paul VI/Camden Catholic at No. 16 Montclair Kimberley, winner at No. 1 Delbarton; No. 9 St. John Vianney at No. 8 Pope John; No. 21 Gill St. Bernard’s at No. 12 Morristown Beard, winner at No. 5 Princeton Day; No. 20 Oratorio at No. 13 St. Joseph (Metuchen), winner at No. 4 Gloucester Catholic; No. 19 Paramus Catholic at No. 14 St. Peter’s Prep, winner at No. 3 Don Bosco; No. 11 Pingry at No. 6 Bergen Catholic; No. 10 Seton Hall Prep at No. 7 St. Augustine; No. 18 Frisch at No. 15 St. Joseph (Monvale), winner at No. 2 Christian Brothers Girls hockey No. 9 Chatham/Millburn at No. 8 Trinity Hall, winner at No. 1 Morristown Beard; No. 12 Madison on top No. 5; No. 13 Newark East Side at No. 4 Princeton Day; No. 11 Westfield at No. 6 Immaculate Heart, winner at No. 3 Oak Knoll; No. 10 Randolph at No. 7 Kent Place, winner at No. 2 Pingry

