Stefanos Tsitsipas reflects on his love affair with tennis as he returns to the scene of his ATP debut

Stefanos Tsitsipas had the opportunity to look back on the six years of his professional career upon his return to Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam Open has been an important stop on the ATP Tour for Tsitsipas in the past.

He made his main draw debut in Rotterdam in 2017 and has had deep runs in his last two visits to the Dutch city.

Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals in 2021 and played in last season’s championship game, losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He recalled taking on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his first match, which went down as a defeat, but the Frenchman would go on to take the title.

Tsitsipas believes this visit is also important as he enters the draw as the top seed.

I got to play here against Tsonga, who eventually won the tournament. That was a very nice first experience. Now we are six years later and I am seeded first (as the top seed). Tsitsipas said this during an interview with nos.nl.

That shows how I have developed from a young boy to a man. That’s what I can call myself now.

Tsitsipas has reached two Grand Slam finals and a few Masters titles in his career so far, but the Rotterdam title would be a sentimental favorite for the Greek.

He says he has grown more and more in love with tennis as he enjoys incredible moments, such as his Australian Open run earlier this year.

Tsitsipas believes he has loosened up, which not only allows him to enjoy the game more, but also makes him a better player.

I’m getting more attached to the sport, I’m loving it more and more,

That’s something I’ve craved for years.

You have periods during the year when you don’t feel like playing, when your body is very tense. You suffer from tension because you have to play so many matches in a year. But now I like being on the track.

Tsitsipas describes his ideal mental state on the court as being in motion.

He described that state as follows: It felt like I was in a cage and someone decided to open the cage and I suddenly felt free. And every decision I went for felt like it was definitely the right decision at the right time. It’s what I like to call flow.



I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself playing at such a high level of focus. Everything felt like it made sense. You no longer play with your skills. You play with your soul. Everything just goes automatically. Whatever you go for. You don’t even have to think anymore.

Tsitsipas will face the Fin Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday evening.

