Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas reflects on his love affair with tennis as he returns to the scene of his ATP debut
Stefanos Tsitsipas had the opportunity to look back on the six years of his professional career upon his return to Rotterdam.
The Rotterdam Open has been an important stop on the ATP Tour for Tsitsipas in the past.
He made his main draw debut in Rotterdam in 2017 and has had deep runs in his last two visits to the Dutch city.
Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals in 2021 and played in last season’s championship game, losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime.
He recalled taking on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his first match, which went down as a defeat, but the Frenchman would go on to take the title.
Tsitsipas believes this visit is also important as he enters the draw as the top seed.
I got to play here against Tsonga, who eventually won the tournament. That was a very nice first experience. Now we are six years later and I am seeded first (as the top seed). Tsitsipas said this during an interview with nos.nl.
That shows how I have developed from a young boy to a man. That’s what I can call myself now.
Tsitsipas has reached two Grand Slam finals and a few Masters titles in his career so far, but the Rotterdam title would be a sentimental favorite for the Greek.
He says he has grown more and more in love with tennis as he enjoys incredible moments, such as his Australian Open run earlier this year.
Tsitsipas believes he has loosened up, which not only allows him to enjoy the game more, but also makes him a better player.
I’m getting more attached to the sport, I’m loving it more and more,
That’s something I’ve craved for years.
You have periods during the year when you don’t feel like playing, when your body is very tense. You suffer from tension because you have to play so many matches in a year. But now I like being on the track.
Tsitsipas describes his ideal mental state on the court as being in motion.
He described that state as follows: It felt like I was in a cage and someone decided to open the cage and I suddenly felt free. And every decision I went for felt like it was definitely the right decision at the right time. It’s what I like to call flow.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself playing at such a high level of focus. Everything felt like it made sense. You no longer play with your skills. You play with your soul. Everything just goes automatically. Whatever you go for. You don’t even have to think anymore.
Tsitsipas will face the Fin Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday evening.
READ MORE: Who is Stefanos Tsitsipa’s Girlfriend Theodora Petalas?
The article Stefanos Tsitsipas reflects on his love affair with tennis as he returns to the scene of his ATP debut appeared first on Tennis365.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/stefanos-tsitsipas-reflects-love-affair-172133812.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bangladeshi cricketer reports firm approach at Women’s T20 World Cup
- UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise
- Newmarket table tennis coach charged with assault
- Rare images of the Titanic have been released
- China, Iran call on Afghanistan to end restrictions on women
- USA Hockey Renews Executive Director Pat Kelleher – The Journal
- The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 40,000
- No. 14 Men’s Tennis Blanks No. 20 ICC – Picayune Item
- Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK DW 02/15/2023
- 4 Recruits Chris Partridge Can Help Land Michigan Football
- Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans
- US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia