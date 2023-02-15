Cricket Board Bans Crypto Advertising For Indian Women’s League





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned crypto advertising at its latest women’s tournament. India has taken a strict stance against cryptocurrencies as the top ministry believes it is being used for illicit purposes. The country also imposed a 30% fixed tax on crypto profits and a 1% tax deduction at source (TDS) to address trading activities. Recently, BCCI, the cricket board in India, warned Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams not to associate with crypto-related businesses. The WPL is the women’s counterpart of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which prides itself on it 3 million participants per season. The tournament starts on March 4 BCCI prohibits advertising of crypto companies while allowing fantasy sports According to a Cricbuzz articleBCCI has asked teams in a 68-page advisory not to sign any advertising deals with cryptocurrency-related companies. The instruction reads: “No franchisee may enter into a partnership or any form of association with any entity associated/related in any way with any entity directly or indirectly involved/operating in the cryptocurrency sector.” As an obvious consequence, any contractual agreement with any blockchain service provider, fan tokens, collectibles, directly or indirectly affiliated with the cryptocurrency sector is a no-no for the WPL. However, the board has allowed associations with fantasy sports companies. Crypto influencer Shivam Chhuneja calls the BCCI’s hypocrisy and a “massive campaign to curb the growth of crypto”. Such doglapan (hypocrisy) in the game @BCCI and their rules for the WPL ad protocol! How come fantasy sports are not gambling? There seems to be a massive campaign to slow crypto growth where people betting on imaginary situations is NOT gambling, a big LOL imho! — Shivam Chhuneja (@shivamchhuneja) February 14, 2023 India wants the G20 country group to draft a crypto standard protocol. The country took over the presidency of the G20 from Indonesia on 1 December. Have something to say about the BCCI crypto ban or anything else? Write to us or join the discussion on our Telegram channel. You can also contact us TikTok, Facebookor Twitter. For BeInCrypto’s latest Bitcoin (BTC) analysis, click here. disclaimer BeInCrypto has reached out to the company or individual involved in the story to get an official statement on recent developments, but it has not yet heard back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beincrypto.com/crypto-advertising-banned-indian-cricket-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos