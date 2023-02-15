Pickleball – the fastest growing sport in the United States





Torquay Tennis Club members have celebrated the opening of two new pickleball courts. Pickleball is the fastest growing racquet/paddle sport in the US – an amalgamation of tennis, badminton and table tennis that can be played by all ages and all skill levels. Because it is so easy and fun to play, Torquay Tennis Club was keen to introduce this sport and make it available to both members and non-members in Torbay and the South West. The two purpose-created pickleball courts are sponsored by Southernhay Financial Planning, who visited the club and were impressed by the continued growth and development of facilities, including the recent completion of four new state-of-the-art Tiger Turf courts. The pickleball courts were opened by the club’s longest serving member, Geoff Hobson, who joined the Torquay Tennis Club in 1962. At 92 years old, Geoff is still an active member. Torquay Tennis Club is an all-inclusive club, where all levels are catered for, and no one is too young or too old to join in with relaxed play or level of competition. The new pickleball courts at Torquay Tennis Club From pickleball to tennis to table tennis, it’s all available at the club at the end of Torquay’s Shedden Hill car park. If you would like to try pickleball call Torquay Tennis Club on 01803 209500. Club Manager Steve Maslen can provide new players with all equipment.

