Hokie women break a school record in the 800 free relay





GREENBORO, NC The Hokies entered the 2023 ACC Championships with a school record, bronze medal, NCAA A-cut time, and two top 10 times in Tech history. The Hokies entered the 2023 ACC Championships with a school record, bronze medal, NCAA A-cut time, and two top 10 times in Tech history. HIGHLIGHTS Women Emma Atkinson , Carmen Weiler Sastre , Sarah Shackelford And Emily Clausson finished strong with a school record in the 800 free relay with a time of 7:00.97, taking fourth place. The Hokie women surpassed their record time of 7:01.31, swam during the first day of ACCs last year. Gentlemen Noah Zawadzki started the day with a qualifying score of 307.95 in the men’s 1-meter diving event during the prelims. Later in the final, Zawadzki placed sixth with a score of 345.15. start final, Bos Webb , Coby Lopez Miro , Youssef Ramadan And Carlos Coll Marti placed sixth in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 1:24.36. This time is the sixth in Hokie history. The relay team of Luis Dominguez , Carlos Coll Marti , Mario Molla Yanes And Nico Garcia Saiz won bronze in the men’s 800 free relay with a time of 6:14.86. This time currently ranks fourth in Virginia Tech’s top 10 times in history and is an NCAA A-cut time. DAY 1 RESULTS Women Forerunners 3 meters

12th Izzi Mroz 282.10

18th Peyton Guziec 268.25

22nd Mike Fisher 256.95 Final 200 medley relay

10th Emma Atkinson , Fanni Gyurinovics , Look French & Madelyn Moore 1:37.82 800 Free Relay Final

4th Emma Atkinson , Carmen Weiler Sastre , Sarah Shackelford & Emily Clausson 7:00.97 Gentlemen Precursors 1 meter

8th Noah Zawadzki 307.95

16th Jacob Visser 283.85 Final 1 meter

6th Noah Zawadzki 345.15 Final 200 medley relay

6th Bos Webb , Coby Lopez Miro , Youssef Ramadan & Carles Coll Marit 1:24.36 800 Free Relay Final

3rd Luis Dominguez , Carlos Coll Marti , Mario Molla Yanes & Nico Garcia Saiz 6:14.86 NEXT ONE The Hokies will compete tomorrow in the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and the women’s 1 meter dive event with prelims starting at 9:30am and finals at 5:30pm Gallery: (2/14/2023) S&D: ACC CHAMPIONSHIP DAY 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2023/2/14/swimming-diving-hokie-women-break-a-school-record-in-the-800-free-relay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos