No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis falls in first round of ITA National Team Indoor Championship – The Cavalier Daily

No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis spent the weekend in Seattle, Washington, competing in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. In the first round, the Cavaliers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) faced No. 12 Michigan (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday. After suffering a 2-4 loss, the team took part in two consolation games where they fell 1-4 to No. 8 Pepperdine (3-2, 0-0 West Coast) on Saturday, but recorded their only win of the weekend on Sunday against No. 17 San Diego (2-5, 0-0 West Coast).

Match 1 – Friday vs. Michigan

Virginia opened their tournament weekend with a game against Michigan in the Round of 16. Both teams went into the tournament undefeated.

At first things looked promising for Virginia. Senior Natasha Subhash and freshman Annabelle Xu achieved a dominant 6-0 win in doubles. Unfortunately, the other double lanes were not so lucky. On court one, grad student Julia Adams and sophomore Melodie Collard were quickly knocked out 6-1 by juniors Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller.

Thus, the double point came down to lane three. Sophomore Elaine Chervinsky and junior Sara Ziodato started strong and ran into a 3-1 lead. While they continued to fight hard, the duo eventually came up just short. After losing four consecutive games, they were beaten 6-4 by seniors Nicole Hammond and Andrea Cerdan.

After Michigan took the double point, the game moved to singles. Court one finished first, with Brown quickly beating No. 101 Subhash 6–2, 6–2. Not far behind was lane two, with Brown’s doubles partner Miller beating No. 79 Chervinsky 6-2, 6-3.

With Michigan already up to three points, the Cavaliers needed to get a win quickly. With the game on the line, Collard secured a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Cerdan on lane six. That victory reignited Virginia and soon the Cavaliers managed to grab another run. Xu won a marathon of a match, beating Jones 6-4, 7-5.

The fate of the match would come down to lane three. After taking the first set 6-2, sophomore Julia Fliegner dropped the second to Ziodato 4-6. If Ziodato took the win, everything would come down to lane five. Unfortunately, Ziodato came just short and left the third set 4-6.

With that win, Michigan advanced to the quarterfinals as Virginia headed for consolation.

Match 2 – Saturday v. Pepperdine

After a tough first-round loss to Michigan, Virginia appeared to be recovering against Pepperdine.

The double battle that plagued the Cavaliers against Michigan again proved insurmountable against Pepperdine. The Waves raced to a quick 6-2 victory over Subhash and Xu. Even though Adams and Collard feuded more, they still fell 6-4. Chervinsky and Ziodato were leading 5-1 when the doubles were abandoned, demonstrating the importance of speed and urgency in the battle for the double.

Singles also started rough for the Cavaliers. Court one finished first as Adams was quickly knocked out 6-2, 6-2. Right behind her stood Ziodato. With Ziodatos losing 6-4, 6-3, Pepperdine went 3-0 up over Virginia.

Xu refused to go down without a fight and earned her second singles victory of the weekend. She dominated the first set and won 6-1. The second set proved more difficult, but she took the win 6-4 to keep the Cavaliers alive.

Meanwhile, both lanes four, six and two went into a third set. Chervinsky got to work on court four, while junior Hibah Shaikh fought on court six. Both courts had watched the Cavaliers take set one, and then the Waves took set two and forced a third set.

Again, it all came down to speed. Shaikh dropped the set 6-1 and Pepperdine secured the win. Court four were tied 2–2 in their third set when play was stopped.

The next game for Virginia was the last consolation game.

Match 3 – Sunday vs. San Diego

In their final game of the weekend, the Cavaliers were looking for their first win. Their final test of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships came against San Diego.

Despite struggling mightily in doubles in the first two matchups, the Cavaliers achieved its first doubles victory. Adams and Collard knocked out their opponent 6-1 to open the game. Despite Chervinsky and Ziodato dropping their doubles 6-2, Virginia still took the double thanks to a 6-2 win by Subhash and Xu. This was Virginia’s first double-point win of the tournament.

Emboldened by the doubles victory and eager to secure their first win, the Cavaliers brought their momentum into singles. Xu finished first and deftly knocked out her opponent 6-2, 6-1. Close behind her was Subhash, who won 6-2, 6-4.

The game got a bit of a speed bump with lane six. Collard was unable to secure the decisive fourth run for Virginia as she lost 6-3, 6-2.

Still determined, Adams came through for the Cavaliers. Her 6-3, 6-3 win gave Virginia that elusive fourth run.

While the results of the first two games were disappointing for Virginia, San Diego is a quality opponent that the Cavaliers are proud to overcome. However, they will have to work to prove their current top 10 position is justified after falling to lesser competition.

Next, the Cavaliers will host ACC rival North Carolina at home on February 24 at 4 p.m