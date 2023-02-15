



Who cares about hockey? You couldn’t blame Kevin Labanc if he thought that. During Thanksgiving, his father Milan was put into an induced coma. He was actually putting up Christmas lights. Then he fell off the ladder, Labanc shared today. He was in an induced coma for more than two months. Just in time for the birth of Labanc’s first child he and wife Kelly are expecting on February 20, his 50-year-old father is out of the woods. It was tough, but he’s good now, Labanc said. He walks, talks. He is doing his physical therapy. He’s in a good place. So forgive Labanc as hockey and being scratched healthy in eight of the San Jose Sharks last 10 games, despite his 25 points in 45 games being the farthest he could think of. But of course he can’t take his mind off scratches and the March 3 trading deadline. Oh yeah, I think it definitely weighs on you. I’m not going to say it was great [getting scratched] every day. You’re definitely thinking about it, the trade deadline is approaching, so definitely think about those things, he acknowledged. But at the same time, when you go out on the ice, you just want to play hockey and win. The 27-year-old has no trade protection in his contract, one year left at $4.725 million AAV. So the longtime San Jose Sharks forward has no say in whether to stay or go, even with a new home and wife-to-be. I couldn’t have timed it better, Labanc laughed. But it’s just part of the business. Hopefully things will be smooth sailing from here for the winger, who will rejoin the line-up tonight for the first time since January 27. Just work hard, compete, he said of what the San Jose Sharks coaching staff want from him. I worked hard in training and competitions and did all the extra things. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

