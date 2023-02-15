



BOONE, NC – The App State women’s basketball team is ready to hit the road for the final road trip of the regular season, with stops in Norfolk, Virginia and Troy, Ala. For their first stop, the Mountaineers take on Old Dominion on Thursday night at 6 p.m. :30 pm The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. Last timeout App State hosted Georgia Southern for its Play4Kay Pink Game on February 11. The Mountaineers fell to the Eagles, 84-73, despite the Eagles totaling four 3-point baskets. Junior Believe Alston led the team with a season-high 21 points, draining 3-of-4 from outside the arc while dishing out four team-high assists. sophomore Zada Porter scored 12 points and three rebounds in her 13 minutes on court while a senior Taylor Lewis and graduate Brooke Bigott each lost eight points. App State scored 26 points off the bench and 15 fast-break points. around the conference sophomore Emily Carver continues her reign as the leader of the Sun Belt with 3-point percentage (.479) and made 3-pointers per game (average 3.4 per game) in league games and moves into first place for 3-pointers made per game for the season. Carver also ranks seventh in the SBC for scoring in league action, averaging 15.3 points per SBC game. Alston remains sixth in the league for assists in conference play, moving up to eighth for the entire season. Sanders ranks seventh in the SBC for steals, averaging 1.8 per SBC game. App State continues to lead the league for 3-pointers made for the season and conference play. The Mountaineers lead the Sun Belt in team 3-point percentage in conference-only play (.345) and remain fourth in the category for the season as a whole (.309). The Mountaineers rise to third in the conference for steals in SBC play, and are fifth in the league in scoring for the season overall and in league play. Last time against old rule App State opened up SBC play this season with an 81-55 victory over Old Dominion on December 29. In their first fight as conference foes, App State held ODU to five bench points and four fast-break points and caused 23 Monarch wraps. App State also marked its second straight game with five Mountaineers scoring double digits. Carver and freshman Alexis Black split the lead by 17 points each and both shot perfectly from the free throw line. Explore ancient lordship Old Dominion is 18-9 (10-4 SBC) this season. After falling in App State, the Monarchs fell in JMU on December 31. From January 5 to January 14, ODU went on a four-game winning streak, taking wins over ULM, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, and Marshall. The Monarchs battled through losses to Louisiana (January 19) and Texas State (January 26) and are currently on a five-game winning streak that began January 28. ODU’s leading scorers are Makayla Dickens and Amari Young, both averaging 10.9 points per game. Young leads the team in field goal percentage (.474), free throw percentage (.600), and rebounds (7.9 average per game), while Dickens leads the team in 3-point percentage (.349). Jordan McLaughlin leads the Monarchs in assists and averages 3.3 per game. Next one The Mountaineers’ road trip continues as they take on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Troy in Troy, Ala.

