‘Shami came up to me and said ‘I want to quit cricket’. I brought him to Shastri…” | Cricket

It was 2018 and Mohammed Shami had failed a pre-tour England yo-yo test. Little did Shami know that his failure in the yo-yo test would prove to be a major turning point in his impressive international career. Pacer Shami embraced a tumultuous time on a personal level and was ready to take time out for his cricket career. So what has changed and how did the Indian pacemaker come back roaring after the setback?

Former India bowling star Bharat Arun has revealed that pacer Shami had a life-changing conversation with ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri before the Men In Blue tour of England. In his open and honest conversation with India’s then head coach, speed demon Shami expressed his desire to retire from cricket for personal reasons. Prior to his unimpressive fitness test in 2018, star pacer Shami also had several setbacks due to injury.

“Just before the 2018 tour of England we had a fitness test and Shami had failed it. He lost his place in the Indian team. He called me and said he wanted to see me. So I invited him to my room” He was going through a personal turmoil. His condition was compromised, mentally he was gone. He came to me and said ‘I am very angry and I want to quit cricket’. I immediately took Shami to meet Ravi Shastri. We both went to his room and I said ‘Ravi, Shami wants to say something’. Ravi asked what it was and Shami told him the same, ‘I don’t want to play cricket’. We both asked, ‘What are you going to do if not play cricket?’ What else do you know? You know how to bowl when you get the ball,” said Arun Cricbuzz.

Dumped from the Indian squad, Shami was replaced by Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini who was uncapped at the time. Head coach Shastri urged Shami to turn his pain into strength and encouraged a distraught pacesetter to work on his comeback by spending four weeks at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The former Indian head coach decided to send Shami back to NCA instead of his hometown. The decision worked like a charm as Shami revived his career.

“So Ravi said, ‘It’s good that you are angry. This is the best thing that happened to you because you have a ball in hand. Your condition is bad. Whatever anger you have, take it out on your body. “We are going to send you to the National Cricket Academy and want you to go there for 4 weeks and stay there. You don’t go home and only go to NCA. It was convenient for Shami, also because he had problems going to Kolkata at the time. he spent 5 weeks with the NCA. I still remember the call he made saying “Sir, I just turned into a stallion. Run me as many times as you like”. The 5 weeks he spent there made him realize what work in fitness can do to him,” added Arun.

After missing the one-off test against Afghanistan, a re-fit Shami was recalled into India’s squad for the England series. Shami played all five Test matches against England in 2018. India’s spearhead Shami emerged as the second highest wicket taker for the visitors behind veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in the England series. The 32-year-old took 16 wickets for the visitors. While Ishant Sharma and Shami delivered the goods with the ball against England, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit 593 runs in the five match series. However, India suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of hosts England in the 2018 bilateral Test series.