These were first-rounders in 2022, here’s why they won’t be in 2023

These four runners all possess varying degrees of fantasy football star power star power that took them to the first round of the 2022 draws. Dalton Del Don explains why that won’t be the case next season.

Cook was hardly a fantasy failure in 2022, totaling 1,468 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. However, his efficiency dropped dramatically; instead he relied on volume for his success. He played every game for the first time in his career, but averaged more than 20 fewer rushing yards per game than the previous season, while his goal share fell outside the top-20.

Put another way, despite nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns, Cook was not a top-12 fantasy RB per game. He racked up top-12 RB stats for just five weeks in 2022 (having more the previous season while missing four games).

Cook will be 28 years old next season and has just had the most filled run in the NFL while playing a Minnesota offense that was the top 12 in yards per game. As if all that wasn’t worrying enough, Cook reportedly is not interested in a pay cut and is a candidate to be released on a Vikings team desperately needs capspace.

Given his decline, injury history and age, Cook won’t be smelling the first round of fantasy competitions no matter where he plays in 2023. In fact he’s barely a top-20 RB on my plate next year.

Harris played 2022 through a Lisfranc injury sustained in the pre-season, so there is optimism for a 2023 recovery. Still, after two years in the league at 3.9 YPC and a predictable, dramatic drop in production received compared to his rookie year, Harris will not be a 2023 first-round fantasy pick.

Pittsburgh’s offense should improve Kenny Picketts growth, but it was the lowest six last season in both yards per game and points per game. In addition, the Steelers are likely to increase Jaylen Warrens role during his sophomore year in the league as he got a full 1.1 YPC more than Harris in 2022. Warren also ranked in the top five in yards created per touch and Juke fare as a rookie.

Story continues

Harris in early 2023 ADP is around the middle of the third round.

Despite the loss of passing work on Samaje perineum and missing three games, Mixon saw 20 more goals than any other season of his career. It resulted in a good, not great fantasy campaign, as Mixon finished as the RB9 in points per game in 0.5 PPR leagues. Mixon turns 27 this summer and played 20 fewer snaps than Perine in the Conference Championship game, thanks in part to legal issues.

have costs fallen, but it’s a situation that could linger and create enough uncertainty for Mixon to fall back to the mid-late second round of fantasy drafts in early 2023. Anyway, he shouldn’t be leading the way Breece Hall And Travis Etienneand I fully expect that to change in August.

Henry was the No. 3 fantasy back in points per game last season, despite dealing with a terrible QB situation at times. His production took a noticeable dip after seemingly suffering a mid-season injury, but he also finished strong as he surpassed 100 rushing yards in each of his last four games and set career highs in receptions and goals.

The Big Dog is clearly a special player and is entering a contract year, so Henry isn’t easy to find. But there’s no question that at age 29 and with 1,750 career attempts, he’s also entering the typical downturn phase of a running back career.

Henry goes into early fantasy drafts at the end of the first/beginning of the second round, and will be much debated all summer.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast