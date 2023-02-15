Sports
Warner Bros, Discovery to serve US Tennis in Europe
SERVING FOR THE MATCH
Warner Bros. Discovery has expanded its rights to show the US Open in 45 markets across Europe, including exclusive access in 42 territories, after reaching a new five-year agreement with the United States Tennis Federation (USTA). Territories excluded from the deal include Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The deal includes live and highlight rights to every game on every pitch available to stream discovery+ and the Eurosport app in addition to live television coverage during the tournament Eurosport 1 and 2.
Markets, including Scandinavia, will also have the opportunity to show the best matches on Warner Bros. Free Channels. Discovery.
Warner Bros. Discovery reported record audience engagement in many major markets following the 2022 US Open. This includes the best-ever streaming performance on its digital platforms, doubling viewership year-on-year on Discovery+ and securing the highest ever viewership on Eurosport 2.
BBC DRAMA APPOINTMENTS
The British Broadcasting Corporation has announced three new hires to the BBC Drama assignment team. Danielle Scott-Haughton And Nick Lambon joining as commissioning editors for BBC Drama. Sami El-Hadi becomes BBC Drama’s new head of development.
Scott-Haughton joins the BBC from Balloon entertainment where she has worked for the past seven years, most recently as a development manager for scripted television and as an executive producer of ‘Champion’.
Lambon has worked on a range of scripted titles, with previous credits including script editor on multiple series of “Doctor Who” and “DCI Banks”, assistant producer on series one of “Sanditon”, and as script producer and then producer on “Silent Witness.”
El-Hadi comes over from a production company the blacksmith shop, where he was development manager. Sami attended earlier Work titlewhere he worked as a script manager on Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning “We Are Lady Parts” and the BBC’s “Everything I Know About Love.”
INDIA IS EXAMINING ADANI ACTS
The Securities and Exchange Board of Indiathe country’s market regulator has begun investigating allegations of Hindenburg investigationagainst companies owned by a multi-billionaire Gautama Adani.
Hindenburg is an American investment firm specializing in short selling, i.e. making a profit when stock prices fall, which published an investigative paper accusing the Adani cluster of market manipulation and fraud. While Adani Group has denied the claims, the impropriety suggestions have caused the group’s share value to drop by more than $100 billion. SEBI said it is investigating market activity surrounding the report. The Adani Group has relatively small media and entertainment operations to date, but has announced big ambitions in the sector.
PRODUCTION
Indian actor Chandan Roy Sanyal (Busan 2021 selection “Deep6”), who debuted as a director with the psychological comedy thriller “Suzie Q”, will direct and star in “The Playback Singer” alongside Anupriya Goenka (“Padmaavat”) and Nidhi Singh (“Regular Roommates”).
Set in Patna, North India, “The Playback Singer” is a musical period romance that follows a girl and her melodious world that drives her ambition, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that ultimately determine her life.
The film is produced by an American entity Lonestar Movies And Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company. It is Lonestar’s second venture after ‘Cancer’. Lonestar is led by US-based Pankaj Mamtora And Devansh Patel heads the Indian arm as chief creative officer.
SWISS CELEBRATION
If Netflix docu-series ‘The Romantics’, a celebration of India’s legacy Yash Chopra, Yash Raj movies and the cultural impact it has had over the past 50 years, streams from February 14, Switzerland pays tribute to Chopra, praising his contribution in showing the beauty of Switzerland to Indians through his cinema.
Swiss authorities will celebrate Chopra’s legacy across the country, especially in places where the filmmaker shot hits like “Darr” and “Chandni.” His son Adita Chopra also filmed the all-time blockbuster, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” in Switzerland.
Remo Kaser, Sales Director, Jungfrau Railways, Switzerland, said: “The legend, Yash Chopra, has for generations presented the beauty of Switzerland and especially the Jungfrau region to Indians around the world, through his beautiful, soulful cinema. Indians who come to Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe year after year have always talked to us about how Yash Chopra’s romantic films have pushed them to visit the Jungfrau region and Interlaken and make memories for a lifetime.”
