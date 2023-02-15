



ATLANTA Colorado bank boss JR Payne was one of 15 head coaches from around the country named Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club as potential candidates for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Award. Four of the most recent six winners of this award are included in this year’s nominees. Geno Auriemma (UConn), Lisa Bluder (Iowa), Dawn Staley (South Carolina) and Tara VanDerveer (Stanford) are all previous winners. Payne has led the No. 21 Buffs to a 20-5 record this season, including an 11-3 conference score. The Buffs, expected to finish eighth in the Pac-12 preseason polls, have surpassed those expectations and are currently positioned as the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12. Colorado has spent four weeks in the AP Top 25 this season, reaching its highest ranking (21) this week since December 26, 2016, when the team moved up to No. 20. The Buffs have three top-15 wins this season, beating then No. 8 Utah, No. 14 Arizona, and No. 8 UCLA. The Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists on Wednesday, March 8. The Fan Vote to narrow the field from 10 candidates to four on Monday, March 20. to the final honoree opens Tuesday March 21 and closes Tuesday March 28. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 29 at the Women’s Final Four in Dallas. “The Werner Ladder Naismith College Women’s Coach of the Year award has historically been a very competitive race every season, and this year is no different,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “This is a well-balanced group of former winners, longtime coaches and a few who are just making a strong name for themselves and their programs.” “We are pleased to recognize each of these coaches for their outstanding leadership and for coaching their teams to successful seasons to date,” said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations at WernerCo. “We couldn’t be more proud to honor the coaches on this waiting list and wish them well for the rest of their season.” 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of The Year Late Season Watch List FIRST AND LAST NAME CONFERENCE SCHOOL Geno Auriemma GREAT EAST UConn Lisa Bluder Big Ten Iowa Kenny Brooks ACC Virginia Tech Denise Dillon GREAT EAST Villanova Lisa Fortier WCC Gonzaga Shauna Green Big Ten Illinois Neil Ivey ACC Our lady Kara Lawson ACC Duke Kevin McGuff Big Ten ohio state Teri Moren Big Ten Indiana Kim Mulkey SEC LSU JR Payne Pac-12 Colorado Lynn Roberts Pac-12 Utah Dawn Staley SEC south carolina Tara Van Derveer Pac-12 Stanford

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2023/2/15/womens-basketball-payne-listed-as-a-candidate-for-college-coach-of-the-year.aspx

