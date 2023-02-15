The controversial selection decision that has divided New Zealand cricket





New Zealand coach Gary Stead defended Scott Kuggeleijn’s divisive selection and decision not to call up Trent Boult as his side reeled from late withdrawals on the eve of the first Test against England. Kyle Jamieson pulled out of the series on Tuesday after a recurrence of his back injury following last week’s warm-up match against England. Matt Henry is out of the first test after the delayed birth of his first child. Both would have been key bowlers and replaced by the uncapped Kuggeleijn and Jacob Duffy. Kuggeleijn was arrested in 2015 on charges of rape, was later tried twice with the jury unable to reach a verdict on the first ossasion, and was found not guilty at a retrial in 2017. The prosecution told the court she said no dozens of times the night the incident happened. When testifying, Kuggerleijn said I tried (to have sex) twice, like she might have said “no, no” a few times, but it wasn’t dozens of times. He also said she dressed provocatively and was seeking male attention. He was booed when he played T20 cricket for New Zealand shortly after the case and criticized on social media when the decision was announced yesterday. He has now been called up to the Test squad and could make his debut this week after the selectors decided not to choose Boult. I get the players to choose from and we’ve gone with a resilient character from a bowling standpoint and he’s a man when you lose two key bowlers you look around and ask who are the guys who can do a job for us internationally and he is someone who can do that, said Stead about Kuggeleijn. Boult turned down a central New Zealand contract last year to become fully available for franchise competitions, but has not retired from international cricket. He lives in Mount Maunganui and has just returned from the UAE T20 competition. He was New Zealand’s best bowler against England last summer and without him, plus the unavailability of Jamieson and Henry, the attack looks very thin to take on England’s batsmen. We recently spoke to Trent Boult and since he left his contract it has been decided that we will give priority to the locally signed players and we have done so on this occasion, said Stead.

